Evan Ferguson scored four goals as he made his first appearance in an AS Roma shirt since joining on a season-long loan from Brighton.

Ferguson played as a No. 9 against Serie D side UniPomezia in a training-ground friendly on Thursday, with Paulo Dybala and Matìas Soulè supporting behind him, and it did not take the Ireland striker long to make his mark.

Evan Ferguson scored his first three goals within half hour on Thursday. Luciano Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images

He opened the scoring with a neat header from a corner and followed it up shortly after with a superb finish to the top right corner.

He completed his hat trick by the 24th minute when a teammate's shot deflected off his leg and into the goal.

His fourth came just after the hour mark when he skipped past two defenders in the box and slotted a tidy finish past the goalkeeper.

Ferguson is looking to kickstart his young career in Rome after his promising early flashes at Brighton were followed by an uninspiring loan move to West Ham in which he did not score in any of his eight appearances.