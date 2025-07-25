Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano will be without stars Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba vs. visiting FC Cincinnati after MLS opted on Friday to issue each a one-game suspension for skipping the MLS All-Star Game in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday night.

MLS notified both clubs about the decision on Saturday's match scheduled for Chase Stadium. League rules state that any player who chooses not to participate in the event without an approved medical reason can be subject to a one-game suspension.

"Inter Miami CF's Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi will be unavailable for the club's match against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, July 26, due to their absence at this week's Major League Soccer All-Star Game," the league said in a statement. "Per league rules, any player who does not participate in the All-Star Game without prior approval from the league is ineligible to compete in their club's next match."

Though Messi and Alba were voted into the squad by fans and media, the league communicated the day of the event that they would not be part of the All-Star Game.

"I know Lionel Messi loves this league. I don't think there's a player -- or anyone -- who has done more for Major League Soccer than Messi," MLS commissioner Don Garber said on Friday in a statement.

"I fully understand, respect, and admire his commitment to Inter Miami, and I respect his decision.

"Unfortunately, we have a long-standing policy regarding participation in the All-Star Game, and we had to enforce it. It was a very difficult decision.

"That said, we're going to take a hard look at the policy moving forward. I'm committed to working with our players to determine how the rule should evolve."

Mascherano said during Friday's training that although the All-Star Game works in theory, the event should not be scheduled between tournaments in order for players to feel well enough to participate. At the time of training, Mascherano did not yet know his stars would be sanctioned.

"Well, Messi showed normal fatigue from the number of games and minutes he's been playing," Mascherano said.

Javier Mascherano said Lionel Messi was showing fatigue before the All-Star Game. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

"Look, players always have discomfort, especially when they play every three days. But luckily, he is returning today."

Mascherano later emphasized that Messi is not injured but said Alba had suffered a knock after the game against the New York Red Bulls on July 19.

The two players returned to training on Friday for the first time this week.

"What I think is that if they want to do this type of event, it's great to do it, and the truth is that it's great for the league. There shouldn't be a date in the schedule. It's crazy. We've been playing four of the last five games away. We've been playing four away. We've been playing practically every three days," Mascherano said.

"Stop for the weekend, the All-Star Games [get] played on the weekend, and we come back, because after Wednesday, today, 48 hours after having played, there are teams that are going to play today, and it's not enough rest for the players either. So, the first thing we have to think about is that football belongs to the players. And if football belongs to the players, without players, it doesn't exist."

The Inter Miami coach has been vocal about the need for rest given the team's congested schedule.

Since February, Inter Miami has participated in the Concacaf Champions Cup, MLS regular season and the Club World Cup and is now preparing to play one more league game before kicking off the 2025 Leagues Cup run.

"We're the MLS team that's played the most games so far this semester, by far," Mascherano said.