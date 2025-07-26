Open Extended Reactions

RABAT, Morocco -- Nigeria came from 2-0 down to defeat Morocco 3-2 in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations final to win their record-extending 10th title, with substitute Jennifer Echegini tapping home an 88th-minute winner at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat to complete a stunning comeback.

Ghizlane Chebbak and Sanaa Mssoudy capitalised on defensive errors in the opening 25 minutes to seemingly set Morocco on their way to a first ever continental crown, but Esther Okoronwko led an inspired second-half comeback to extend the hosts' wait for a WAFCON title.

First, she scored from the spot after VAR had awarded Nigeria a penalty, before registering assists for Folashade Ijamilusi and Echegini to complete the turnaround.

Morocco, who also defeated finalists against South Africa on home soil three years ago, must now wait for the first tangible on-field success of the country's extensive investment in women's football and domestic sporting infrastructure, with the men's Nations Cup also due to be hosted in the North African country later this year.

Despite being without star forward Fatima Tagnaout, who attended on crutches after picking up a severe injury in the semifinal victory over Ghana, Morocco's wide forwards were the difference-makers during a clinical first half.

The Super Falcons may have dominated the possession, corner count and attempts over the first 45 minutes, but they had no answer for the outstanding Sakina Ouzraoui, who repeatedly got the better of Ashleigh Plumptr. Meanwhile Michelle Alozie proved no match for Sanaa Mssoudy on the other flank.

From the start, Morocco focused their threat down the wings. Ouzraoui beat Plumptre with an early moment of skill, although the Al Ittihad fullback got the better of the next duel when she outmuscled her opposite number. However, the writing was on the wall, with Alozie forced to foul Mssoudy inside five minutes, although admittedly, the Super Falcons fullbacks received little covering support from Chunwendu Ihezuo and Rasheedat Ajibade.

While Nigeria racked up several corners in quick succession, seeking to keep the pressure on the hosts, it was Morocco who made the first decisive impact.

Ouzraoui floored Plumptre in another duel between the pair, and while Halimatu Ayinde cut out the winger's cross, she only succeeded in clearing it straight to Chebbak.

There's perhaps no other player in the Cup of Nations more lethal in this scenario, as the Morocco skipper, racing onto the gifted ball on the edge of the box, struck a clean, powerful strike beyond Chiamaka Nnadozie in the 12th minute.

Nigeria's players celebrate with the trophy after winning their 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations title. ABDEL MAJID BZIOUAT/AFP via Getty Images

It was the first time Nigeria had conceded from open play during this tournament, but here, their defence found themselves exposed repeatedly.

The goal did little to change the complexion of the contest, with Nigeria steadily trying to impose themselves, although they appeared slow to adapt in order to neutralise the menace of the Lionesses' wide players. Ten minutes later, it was 2-0, with Morocco again opening up the Super Falcons down their left side, and again Nigeria's defence were the architects of their own downfall.

On this occasion, Osinachi Ohale lacked awareness with a clearance as Plumptre failed to prevent the cross, with Mssoudy, unmarked and running into space, extending the hosts' advantage to the delight of a capacity crowd in Rabat.

Nigeria went into a huddle before the game restarted, surely contemplating how to revive 'Mission X' -- the bid for their 10th title -- but also appearing to tighten up, with the Falcons' wide players subsequently tracking back more frequently to protect the besieged Plumptre and Alozie.

It was clear, however, that Morocco would never have a better chance to win the title, although their Spanish technical team -- and World Cup-winning head coach Jorge Vilda -- sought to calm the frantic celebrations from the players in the aftermath of both goals.

Nigeria continued to probe aerially and through set pieces -- two of their weapons that had so troubled fancied Zambia in the quarterfinal. Yet they met an inspired AS FAR duo in goalkeeper Er-Rmichi -- demonstrating none of the jitters that have characterised some of her earlier performances -- and the immaculate Nouhaila Benzina.

The centre-back was imperious in the face of everything that Esther Okoronkwo flung into the box, with a decent free kick before the half-hour mark being cleared with aplomb, while the forward sent another header straight at Er-Rmichi moments later.

Increasingly, U.S.-born Okoronkwo became the Falcons' chief attacking outlet, although she sent a free kick straight at Er-Rmichi, while an Ajibade cross from the right proved too high for a kettle of Falcons players bearing down on the Moroccan goal.

A Moroccan counter in the final moments of the half could have killed the game, but Ouzraoui, who had made herself space with her searing pace down the right, opted to shoot rather than play in Ibtissam Jraïdi and sent a tame effort wide.

The hosts largely seemed in control as the second half began, content to nurse their lead, but a VAR intervention just after the hour mark opened the door to a Nigeria comeback, with Benzina adjudged to have handled a Ijamilusi shot.

After consulting her monitor, referee Antsino Twanyanyukwa pointed to the spot, with Okoronkwo making a mockery of the hostile atmosphere and green lasers at the Olympic Stadium by firing calmly beyond Er-Rmichi.

Now, Nigeria truly began to play, with Mudugu's introduction of Rinsola Babajide and Echegini giving the Falcons some more mobile protection for Plumptre, and a greater threat from midfield. Echegini as she had nearly done against South Africa, forged an opening with a snaking run before being squeezed out, with Morocco losing all attacking impetus and beginning to look increasingly vulnerable defensively.

The equaliser was made in Texas, as Okoronkwo, finding herself in space in a right-hand channel, slalomed towards the Lionesses backline, and played in Ijamilusi, who duly made no mistake from close range. Morocco sought to up their game. Ouzraoui, whose influence diminished, broke through and sent a shot straight at Nndazoie, while Morocco thought they had a lifeline in the 78th minute when the referee awarded a penalty for a handball by Oluwatosin Demehin, only for VAR to intervene again.

After leaving Chebbak waiting an age to take the spot-kick, Twanyanyukwa went over to check her monitor and overturned the decision to the despair of the fervent home supporters. Two minutes from time, Nigeria completed the comeback.

Again it was Okoronkwo, and again it was a set piece, this time her lofted ball evading both Benzina and Er-Rmichi, with Echegini on hand to sweep home at the backpost.

Morocco's players appeared as shell-shocked as the 40,000 supporters in Rabat, with fans steadily streaming out of the stadium with the gloom and despondency of funeral-goers. For Nigeria, and coach Mudugu, the title means redemption, a return to the pinnacle of the continental game for the first time since 2018 and completion of the Super Falcons' Mission X.