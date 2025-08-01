Open Extended Reactions

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey made six appearances for Manchester City last season. ANP via Getty Images

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed the club are closing in on a loan deal for Manchester City defender Jahmai Simpson-Pusey.

The 19-year-old centre-back is in Glasgow to finalise a season-long stay with the Scottish champions, who kick off their Premiership campaign at home to St Mirren on Sunday.

The England youth international made six first-team appearances for City last season after featuring against Celtic in a preseason friendly.

When asked about the defender, Rodgers said: "A very gifted young player.

- Premier League 2025-26 kits: Ranking every shirt released so far

- Man City transfers: James Trafford signs in £27m deal from Burnley

- Jack Grealish returns to Man City training amid transfer uncertainty

"Obviously, coming through the system there at Manchester City, his profile fits very much what we want from our centre-halves. He's quick, he's dominant, he's a good defender and of course, at Celtic, your centre-halves need to be able to progress the ball and that's a big strength of his.

"So we've taken him on loan for a year. We always need all our centre-halves at Celtic. We play so many games, so many intense games and he'll join our squad.

"He's obviously a little bit behind because he hasn't played so many games over the course of pre-season but we've brought him through for the rest of the season and hopefully we can close that one out."