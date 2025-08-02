Open Extended Reactions

Captain Son Heung-min announced on Saturday that he will be leaving Tottenham Hotspur.

At a news conference in Seoul, Son said his decision to leave the Premier League club was the most difficult of his career, adding that Tottenham, where he has spent the past decade, supports him as he looks to move on.

"It was one of the toughest decisions I ever made. But I think it's the right time to make this decision. I hope that everybody understands my decision and that everyone respects that," the South Korea star said.

"I came to North London as a kid, 23 years old, very young age, a young boy came to London who even didn't speak English and leaving this club as a grown man is a very, very proud moment."

Son Heung-min announced he will end his 10-year Premier League career this summer. AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

Sources told ESPN's James Olley last week that LAFC is interested in signing Son, who has a deal with the Spurs until 2026.

Son was asked in Korean on his future playing plans, and he replied: 'I don't think I have an answer yet."

New Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank confirmed Son will start and be captain in Sunday's friendly with Newcastle at Seoul's World Cup Stadium.

It could be Son's final appearance for Spurs, despite the UEFA Super Cup fixture with Paris St Germain in Udine on the horizon on Aug. 13.

"It's very clear that Sonny will start and lead the team out as captain. If that is the last game for Sonny, what a place to do it here in front of his home fans. It could be a beautiful ending," Frank said.

Tottenham's Europa League final win over Manchester United gave Son the opportunity to lift his only trophy for the club after becoming only the seventh player to reach 450 appearances for Spurs -- with 198 Premier League goal contributions -- since his move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 for £22 million ($29.8m).

"Winning the Europa League made me feel I had achieved everything I could here. I need a new environment for a fresh challenge," Son added.

Information from The Associated Press and PA was used in this report.