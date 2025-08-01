Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool are not currently planning to submit a second offer for Alexander Isak, a source has told ESPN, after Newcastle United rejected the club's opening bid for the striker.

Earlier on Friday, Arne Slot's side had tabled an offer worth up to £110m ($145 million), well below Newcastle's £150m ($197 million) valuation of the player. But a source said the nature of Newcastle's rejection was such that Liverpool feel presenting a second bid at this juncture would be pointless.

However, that stance could be altered if the Tyneside club were to find a suitable replacement in the transfer market and indicate a willingness to part with Isak this summer.

Alexander Isak is attracting interest from some of the world's biggest clubs this summer. George Wood/Getty Images

The Sweden international is missing from Newcastle's tour of Asia, which the club say is due to a "minor thigh injury," and he has been recovering at former club Real Sociedad's training ground.

ESPN previously reported that Liverpool were interested in Isak despite signing striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth up to £79m ($105 million). The departure of Luis Díaz in a £65.5m ($49.5 million) move to Bayern Munich could help finance any potential deal.

Newcastle maintain their long-held stance that they wish to keep their star striker.

He missed last weekend's game against Arsenal in Singapore and a match against a K-League XI. He will also not feature against Tottenham Hotspur in South Korea on Sunday.

Isak has established himself as one of the Premier League's deadliest forwards since joining Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022.

He scored 23 goals in 34 Premier League appearances last season, trailing only Mohamed Salah's tally of 29 in the race for the Golden Boot.

Isak's winning goal against Liverpool in March's Carabao Cup final delivered Newcastle's first domestic trophy for 70 years.

