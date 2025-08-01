Open Extended Reactions

Premier League champions Liverpool have kicked off their new 10-year kit supply deal with Adidas with a bumper kit launch at Anfield on Friday that saw not one, but two of their 2025-26 jerseys being officially unveiled for the first time.

This is the third time that the Reds have partnered with the German sportswear giants in their history, having first sported the three stripes from 1985 until 1996, during which they won three First Division league titles, and then again between 2006 and 2012, while lifting both the FA Cup and League Cup.

The first home kit of this new era is very much classic fare. Gone is last season's geometric pinstriping and yellow flourishes, replaced by a straightforward red jersey furnished only by plain white trim.

Liverpool FC

The shield-shaped white piping used to outline the torso is reminiscent of the kit produced by Warrior that Liverpool wore in 2014-15, though we suspect the inspiration might actually have been sourced from the far more popular Adidas home shirt of 2006-08.

The 2025-26 away kit design process has been played with a relatively straight bat too with Adidas cooking up a smart, if slightly unimaginative white jersey finished with simple red and black detailing.

There are a few subtle touches to note however, with the reframing of the famous Liver Bird crest being a nod to the eyebrow-shaped roof arch in the center of Anfield's Main Stand as it first looked in the early 1900s.

Liverpool FC

The familiar "97" Hillsborough flame emblem continues to burn on both of Liverpool's first-team kits and is now joined by a touching tribute to the late Diogo Jota. Fans have the option of having a small decal of the Portuguese forward's No. 20 shirt number added to their replica shirts, with all profits going to the LFC Foundation who are planning to create a grassroots football project in Jota's name.

Both kits are set to be worn for the first time by the Liverpool men's team in early August, with the home strip set to debut during the upcoming double-header friendly bouts against Athletic Club at Anfield before the away kit receives its maiden run-out against Crystal Palace in the Community Shield at Wembley the following week.