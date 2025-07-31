Nunez, Grealish among Premier League stars who need a transfer

Open Extended Reactions

The start of the 2025-26 Premier League season is just two weeks away and the summer transfer window is about to enter its final month, which means the pressure is beginning to crank up on the players who are faced with two options: move or sit on the bench. Although it has been a busy summer window so far, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all spending more than £100 million -- champions Liverpool have left the rest in their wake with a £250 million-plus spending spree -- many high-profile players are still facing an uncertain future.

If these players choose to remain where they are, the likely scenario is a season on the substitutes' bench -- or worse -- but if they move, a drop down to less glamorous or successful club could be the best option.

But as we prepare to enter the decisive month of August, here are the Premier League players who really need to move.

The Liverpool forward started just eight Premier League games for Arne Slot's team last season and was last in the starting lineup just once -- against relegated Southampton -- since Jan. 1, which shows the writing has been on the wall for the 26-year-old for some time.

Liverpool's attacking options have changed dramatically since the end of last season with the big-money arrivals of Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, plus the exit of Luis Díaz to Bayern Munich and the tragic death of Diogo Jota. With the club still wanting to pull off a potential £150m deal for Newcastle's Alexander Isak, it is clear that Nunez does not figure in Slot's plans, but having arrived in an £85m deal from Benfica three years ago, Liverpool will need and want to recoup a big chunk of that fee.

Nunez hasn't lived up to his potential or met expectations at Liverpool, but it remains to be seen whether the club or the player can engineer a decent move this summer. Kenta Harada/Getty Images

After just 40 goals in 143 appearances for the Reds, Nunez is struggling to find a club willing to meet Liverpool's valuation.

Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United are making no secret of their determination to sign a proven goal scorer before the transfer deadline, which is bad news for Rasmus Hojlund.

The 22-year-old, a £72m signing from Atalanta in 2023, has scored just 14 goals in 62 Premier League games for United and has struggled to meet expectations ever since arriving at Old Trafford. With United already adding Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to their forward line this summer and attempts underway to sign RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, Hojlund will struggle for starting opportunities.

United still believe he can develop into a consistent scorer, so a loan move could be an option to avoid United making a significant financial loss on the Denmark international.

At 22, the Liverpool midfielder is facing a crucial decision. Having starred for England U21s during their Euro U21 success this summer, Elliott has a chance of breaking into Thomas Tuchel's senior squad for the 2026 World Cup, but to do that, he has to play more often than he does for Liverpool, where he made just 18 league appearances in 2024-25.

Elliott made just two starts (18 total appearances, with one goal and two assists) in Liverpool's Premier League title-winning season, but there is interest from West Ham, Tottenham and Galatasaray in the former Fulham youngster. And with Liverpool needing to recoup some money following their big summer spend, a move for Elliott would likely suit both parties.