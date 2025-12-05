Pep Guardiola on Rodri's Man City absence: 'desperately' want him back

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that he wants England to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup under Thomas Tuchel. (1:35)

Pep Guardiola has said he believes Manchester City's current defensive issues are partly down to missing "irreplaceable" Rodri and revealed his team will likely have to do without the midfielder for at least a few more weeks.

Rodri has only been able to play one minute in the last two months because of a hamstring injury suffered in the win over Brentford on Oct. 5.

The Spain international, who suffered a knee ligament injury more than a year ago, is set to miss Sunderland's visit to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday and the trip to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Guardiola is desperate to have the 29-year-old back and he pointed to Tuesday's chaotic 5-4 win over Fulham, when City were pegged back from 5-1 up, as an example of how much his team are missing the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner.

"Rodri is another level of player," Guardiola said.

"Another level. If Rodri came on for the last 20 minutes against Fulham, put right in the middle, do you know the effect?

"Just his presence, not even touching the ball? The other 10 players feel safe, better. They play better even if he doesn't touch the ball. Just the fact that he is there. And for one year and a half we didn't have it."

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have not been the same team since Rodri suffered a serious knee injury more than a year ago. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

City have conceded 10 goals in their last four games against Fulham, Leeds, Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle.

They are the Premier League's top scorers with 32, but their 16 goals conceded are more than any other team in the top six, including this weekend's visitors Sunderland.

"We want him," Guardiola said.

"There are irreplaceable players, not just for how good they play, it's what they do for the other ones.

"The others say, 'oh I have Rodri there' and they give him the ball and know he won't lose [it]. He knows when the space is free, to switch play, he's unique."

City have a packed schedule in December with six games before the start of 2026 and fixtures in three competitions.

Guardiola, however, has told Rodri that he should be focused on the long-term, including next summer's World Cup when Spain will arrive as one of favourites after being crowned champions of Europe at Euro 2024.

"I want desperately for him to come back," the City boss said.

"In Madrid and the next one, but then six more weeks out. It makes no sense. I want to be sure.

"He started to make training sessions on the pitch already. So hopefully in a few weeks, it can start.

"When he comes back, he has to make a preseason. He cannot play 90 minutes, 90 minutes, 90 minutes. When you injure your ACL, your body is completely different.

"He has a World Cup. And next season, the next season, the next season. As much we recover him, it will not be for now -- it will be for the end of the season and next season. And that is the main thing."