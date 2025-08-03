Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is hoping to see striker Alexander Isak back in training in the coming days.
Isak, who was the subject of a transfer bid from Liverpool, missed the Magpies' preseason tour of Asia amid continued speculation over his future.
Newcastle are now returning home after their trip concluded with a 1-1 draw against Tottenham in Seoul on Sunday, and Howe hopes the Sweden international will report back as normal.
Howe told The Chronicle after the game: "Of course I'd like him to but whether or not he will, I don't know at this moment in time.
"Other people have been dealing with that situation back at home."
Isak did not travel with the squad due to a thigh injury but the player reportedly wants to explore the possibility of a move.
Newcastle rejected an offer of £110 million ($146m) from Liverpool for the 25-year-old, who has three years remaining on his contract and is valued by the club at £150m ($200m).
Isak has trained with former club Real Sociedad while Newcastle have been away but is now thought to be returning to the UK.