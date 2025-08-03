Don Hutchison reacts to Liverpool's opening bid for Alexander Isak after Newcastle reject the reported £110 million offer. (1:35)

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is hoping to see striker Alexander Isak back in training in the coming days.

Isak, who was the subject of a transfer bid from Liverpool, missed the Magpies' preseason tour of Asia amid continued speculation over his future.

Newcastle are now returning home after their trip concluded with a 1-1 draw against Tottenham in Seoul on Sunday, and Howe hopes the Sweden international will report back as normal.

Alexander Isak has been training away from Newcastle and did not go on their preseason tour of Asia. Scott Llewellyn | MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Howe told The Chronicle after the game: "Of course I'd like him to but whether or not he will, I don't know at this moment in time.

"Other people have been dealing with that situation back at home."

Isak did not travel with the squad due to a thigh injury but the player reportedly wants to explore the possibility of a move.

Newcastle rejected an offer of £110 million ($146m) from Liverpool for the 25-year-old, who has three years remaining on his contract and is valued by the club at £150m ($200m).

Isak has trained with former club Real Sociedad while Newcastle have been away but is now thought to be returning to the UK.