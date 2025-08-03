Transfer rumors, news: AC Milan to move for Liverpool's Núñez

Open Extended Reactions

AC Milan are looking to sign Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez, while Tottenham Hotspur want to replace Son Heung-Min with Real Madrid winger Rodrygo. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Man United open to offers for Højlund

- Source: Newcastle make bid to sign Sesko

- Source: Liverpool not planning new Isak offer after £110m bid

Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez is set to leave the club this summer. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- AC Milan have made an attempt to sign Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez, though a deal remains complicated as negotiations with the 26-year-old are difficult, according to Sky Sports Italia. Milan have already spoken to the Uruguay international, who is also the topic of interest from Al Hilal, but Liverpool are looking for a fee of over €50 million. Milan will make a serious attempt to bring in a new striker for new manager Massimiliano Allegri with alternative options being Stade Rennais' Arnaud Kalimuendo, Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic and Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund.

- Tottenham want to replace outgoing forward Son Heung-Min by signing Rodrygo from Real Madrid, as reported by AS. Spurs have been closely monitoring the 24-year-old and have even asked Los Blancos for permission to speak with him, and while Rodrygo hasn't expressed a desire to leave, his playing time has been reduced under Xabi Alonso. Spurs are focusing on Bayern Munich defensive midfielder João Palhinha before deciding whether to go forward with an €80m move for Rodrygo.

- Arsenal are interested in signing Rennes center back Jérémy Jacquet, according to Fabrizio Romano. Jacquet, 20, signed a new contract until June 2029 recently, but is considered a top talent for the future and the France U21 international is on the Gunners' radar in case they lose William Saliba or Gabriel in the near future.

- Chelsea made an offer to sign Barcelona midfielder Fermín López, which included forward Christopher Nkunku as a makeweight, but it was rejected. Mundo Deportivo claims that Nkunku, 27, who is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, was offered as a part of the deal but that Barcelona boss Hansi Flick wasn't interested.

- Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand wants to join Juventus, but the Portuguese club are demanding his €60m release clause is met, while Juve only want to pay €40m plus add-ons, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport. Sporting don't feel the need to reduce their demands after Viktor Gyökeres' €73m move to Arsenal. Juventus are also interested in Brighton & Hove Albion's Matt O'Riley, Tottenham Hotspur's Yves Bissouma and Fenerbahce's Sofyan Amrabat while they dream of landing Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Liverpool correspondent Beth Lindop on the future of Darwin Núñez.

How do you solve a problem like Núñez? It's a question Liverpool fans have been pondering since the Uruguay international joined the club from Benfica for an initial €75m in the summer of 2022. Last season always felt like a make-or-break campaign after he failed to hit the heights in his first two campaigns at Anfield. And he managed just five league goals in 30 appearances (eight as a starter). So, despite having endeared himself to supporters with his impressive work rate, it is no a surprise that manager Arne Slot is looking go into the market for a new No. 9 in the summer: first with a £79m move to land Hugo Ekitike and then a follow up bid of £110m for Newcastle's Alexander Isak. Al Hilal, Atletico Madrid, Newcastle and others have been linked with Núñez before Milan, but it remains to be seen which clubs would want to replace their talisman with a player as unpredictable as him.

OTHER RUMORS

-- Aston Villa are set to demand a fee in excess of £80m for the exit of Morgan Rogers amid growing interest from Chelsea. (Football Insider)

- AC Milan could include Malick Thiaw, Ismael Bennacer, Yacine Adli or Samuel Chukwueze in their offer to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Manchester United are willing to accept an offer as low as £30m for Rasmus Hojlund amid links with RB Leipzig and a return to Serie A. (Daily Mail)

- Inter Milan are looking elsewhere after Atalanta rejected their offer to sign Ademola Lookman, with Juventus' Nico Gonzalez and Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku being considered. (Sky Sports Italia)

- Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier and Bournemouth center back Illia Zabarnyi are both in the final stages of deals to join Paris Saint-Germain and hope to join in the coming days. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Germany U21 striker Nick Woltemade remains desperate to join Bayern Munich, but VfB Stuttgart won't discuss a fee under €65m, while the Bavarians don't want to go over €50m plus €5m in add-ons. (Bild)

- Sunderland have added RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda to their shortlist, but it is unlikely the club would let him leave if both Xavi Simons and Benjamin Sesko depart. (Florian Plettenberg)

- West Ham United could meet Southampton's £20m valuation for the signing of Mateus Fernandes but there is also interest from Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Atletico Madrid and Juventus. (Ekrem Konur)

- Atletico Madrid have opened talks to sign Giacomo Raspadori with Napoli wanting at least €35m for the forward, whose agent has already held positive talks. (Nicolo Schira)

- Manchester City have told Nottingham Forest that £35m will be enough to sign James McAtee after rejecting their offer of £25m. (Football Insider)

- Celta Vigo want to sign Barcelona backup goalkeeper Inaki Pena but would only do so for a free transfer and significantly reduced wages. (Sport)

- Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior's future remains open with various clubs interested in the 25-year-old, but manager Mikel Arteta would prefer to keep him. (Fabrizio Romano)

- After being unable to sign Lille's Benjamin Andre, Paris FC have made contact with RB Leipzig about Amadou Haidara as they aim to sign a midfielder. They could face competition from Roma. (L'Equipe)

- A deal is close for Arnau Martinez to join Crystal Palace from Girona for €10m and Odsonne Edouard to go the other way for €6m. (Footmercato)

- Club to club negotiations are at the final stage for Hamburg striker Ransford Königsdörffer to join Nice for around €6m. (Fabrice Hawkins)

- Former Everton defender Yerry Mina wants to return to the Premier League and the 30-year-old can leave Cagliari for £1.8m. (Sun)