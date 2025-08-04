Alex Kirkland can't understand why Real Madrid are favourites to win LaLiga over Barcelona this coming season. (1:16)

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid began preseason training on Monday under new coach Xabi Alonso, just 15 days before the team's first game of the 2025-26 LaLiga campaign.

Madrid's first-team squad reported for duty at the club's Valdebebas training ground on Monday morning, with the players undergoing medical tests, before a training session at 6 p.m. local time (12 p.m. ET).

The team's LaLiga debut will see them host Osasuna on Tuesday, Aug. 19, at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Madrid had asked for the fixture to be postponed, arguing that the team would have insufficient time to prepare for the match after their involvement in the Club World Cup ended on July 9 at the semifinal stage.

A Spanish football federation judge rejected that request last week, ruling that while the collective agreement which governs Spanish football included a requirement for a minimum of 21 days' holiday for players, there was no such obligation for a minimum amount of physical and tactical preparation time ahead of a new season.

That holiday period concluded last week, and Madrid's players now begin preseason training just two weeks ahead of their first game of the season.

The team will play a preseason friendly against WSG Tirol in Innsbruck, Austria, on Aug. 12 as part of their preparations.

Alonso took charge of Madrid ahead of the Club World Cup -- after predecessor Carlo Ancelotti left the club following a 2024-25 campaign without a major trophy -- and led them to the semifinals, where they were beaten 4-0 by Paris Saint-Germain.

- Madrid to play preseason game in Austria

- Greatest players to wear Madrid's No. 10

- Gavi: 'Of course Real Madrid are worried'

Madrid have signed Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono -- who flew into Madrid this weekend, but will join the team when he turns 18 next week -- as they look to improve on last season.

ESPN has reported that the club are not considering further signings unless a player were to depart first.

The team begin the season without midfielder Jude Bellingham, who underwent shoulder surgery after the Club World Cup, and forward Endrick, who suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring problem.