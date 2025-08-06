Open Extended Reactions

Aston Villa have agreed a €35 million ($47m) deal for Nice forward Evann Guessand, sources have told ESPN.

The 24-year-old will travel to Birmingham for a medical on Thursday, prior to signing a five-year deal.

Guessand had a breakout 2024-25 campaign with the French club, scoring 12 goals and contributing 8 assists in 33 games in Ligue 1.

He had attracted a lot of interest this summer from various clubs across Europe including Leeds United, Wolves, Real Sociedad, Crystal Palace and RB Leipzig.

Sources have told ESPN that Palace offered Nice €25m for Guessand.

He also turned down an offer from Saudi Arabian side Neom.

Sources have told ESPN that despite being offered a lucrative contract by Neom, Guessand opted to move to Villa following a discussion with manager Unai Emery.