Seven Arsenal players have been nominated for the 2025 Ballon d'Or Féminin, with only two United States women's national team players' named among the 30 nominees.

Arsenal lifted the Women's Champions League trophy in May, ending their 18-year wait for a second European title. That triumph played a part in Leah Williamson, Chloe Kelly, Mariona Caldentey, Alessia Russo, Frida Maanum, Steph Catley, and Emily Fox being nominated for the prestigious individual award.

Russo, having won both the Champions League and Euro 2025, and finishing as the Women's Super League (WSL) top scorer, is tipped to be within the top five, alongside teammate Caldentey.

The Arsenal contingent is the biggest from any single club this year. Barcelona have six nominations, including former winner Alexia Putellas and holder Aitana Bonmatí. Chelsea, who won a domestic treble, have four, including Euro 2025 winners Hannah Hampton -- who was also nominated for the Yachine Trophy -- and Lucy Bronze.

Bonmatí and Putellas are both also predicted to finish high on the list, with teammates Patri Guijarro and Clàudia Pina -- last season's Champions League top scorer -- among the favourites for a top 10 finish.

The five Lionesses from the top two Women's Super League clubs make up the England nominees after Sarina Wiegman's team retained their European Championship title. Michelle Agyemang has been nominated for the Kopa Trophy.

Alongside Fox, OL Lyonnes midfielder Linsey Heaps has nominated, making up the only two USWNT nominees. Naomi Girma, who made the high-profile $1 million move to Chelsea in January, Mal Swanson, Sophia Smith, and Trinity Rodman have all faced periods of absence since the 2024 Paris Olympics and were omitted from the long list.

The scheduling of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) also means that only five players based in North America - Marta, Temwa Chawinga, Barbra Banda, Sofia Cantore, Esther González -- have been nominated, compared to 24 across Europe, with 11 coming from the WSL.

The timeframe for the awards runs from Aug. 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025. The criteria includes individual performance, team performance and sportsmanship.

Arsenal manager Renee Slegers and Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor have both been nominated for best women's manager in the second edition of the award. Wiegman, Justine Madugu and Arthur Elias make up the quintet, with holder USWNT manager Emma Hayes missing out on a nomination, despite winning gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The awards are set to take place on Sept. 22.

It is the first time that the awards are being held outside of a women's international break after backlash from the past few years that the scheduling has made it impossible for female players to attend. It is also the first time that the awards are expanding to include a women's Kopa and Yachine trophies for young player and goalkeeper, respectively.