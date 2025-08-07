Ali Krieger interviews England player Esme Morgan on her experiences in the Euros final win. (1:53)

England star Michelle Agyemang has been nominated for the inaugural women's Kopa Trophy at the 2025 Ballon d'Or awards.

England teammate Hannah Hampton has been nominated for the women's Yachine Trophy for the best goalkeeper.

Agyemang, 19, was instrumental for England in their victorious European Championship campaign in Switzerland, scoring two crucial goals to help the the Lionesses' win their second Euros title.

She scored a late equaliser to send the quarterfinal against Sweden to extra-time, which England ultimately won on penalties after only being on the pitch for 10 minutes.

Michelle Agyemang had a breakout tournament at Euro 2025. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Agyemang then scored another equaliser in the semifinal against Italy with less than a minute of stoppage time remaining.

The goal revitalised England to help see them through to a second consecutive Euros final.

Hampton, who won a domestic treble with Chelsea and a second-straight Euros medal -- having taken the England starting spot following Mary Earps' shock retirement -- helped England through two penalty shootouts in the quarterfinal and final.

Real Madrid's Linda Caicedo -- who was been previously nominated for the Ballon d'Or -- and Barcelona youngster Vicky López have also been nominated for the Kopa Trophy.

Lopez was a key part of Spain's run to the final of the tournament, as well as Barcelona's campaign, where the Spanish side again won the Liga F title and reached the Champions League final having become a regular feature for both club and country.

Chelsea's Wieke Kaptein, who exited the Euros in the group stage with the Netherlands and 17-year-old Claudia Martinez Orvando from Paraguay make up the five nominees.

It is the first time that the Ballon d'Or has expanded the Kopa (players under 21) and Yachine (goalkeeper) trophies to include women's football, having only ran the women's Ballon d'Or category since 2018.