Why didn't Grealish push for a move to Everton earlier in the window? (0:57)

Everton have agreed a loan deal for Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish, sources have told ESPN.

Everton have negotiated a straight season-long loan for the England international, who is set to undergo a medical this week.

The final details are being completed, but the expectation is that Grealish will be available for Everton's first game of the Premier League season against Leeds United on Monday.

The 29-year-old was made available for transfer by City this summer after falling out of favour over the last two years.

He was a key part of the treble-winning team during the 2022-23 campaign, but has struggled for opportunities since and was omitted from the match day squad for the final game of last season against Fulham.

He was also left out of the squad for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Grealish, a £100m signing from Aston Villa in 2021, returned to training with Pep Guardiola's squad earlier this month, but is now set to spend the season with Everton.