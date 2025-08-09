Julien Laurens talks about James Trafford's transfer to Manchester City after rejoining the club from Championship runners-up Burnley. (1:07)

A Tijjani Reijnders brace and an Erling Haaland goal saw Manchester City defeat Palermo 3-0 in their final preseason match.

Unlike most of their Premier League counterparts this weekend, City travelled for their final preparations ahead of the new season.

They proved too much for their Serie B opponents, easing past them with a goal in each half.

Haaland opened the scoring when getting on the end of a Rico Lewis pass to slot into the bottom left corner after 25 minutes.

City made 10 changes at half-time, with Haaland the only starter to come back out in the second half.

One of those replacements was Reijnders, who came on to score his first goal since his move from AC Milan earlier this summer, when smashing home after receiving a Savinho pass.

Haaland was eventually replaced after an hour by 17-year-old Divine Mukasa in his first senior Manchester City start.

Mukasa made his presence felt, finding Reijnders running into space, and the Netherlands midfielder slotted home for his second of the night.

The win was City's only preseason clash, after a shock exit at the last 16 stage of the Club World Cup last month to Al Hilal.

They now prepare for their Premier League opener against Wolves on Aug. 16, before their first home match against Tottenham on Aug. 23.