Craig Burley and Frank Leboeuf share their concerns about Manchester City's defence ahead of the new Premier League season. (2:13)

Open Extended Reactions

Nottingham Forest are closing in on a deal for Manchester City midfielder James McAtee, sources have told ESPN.

Forest and City and in negotiations over a fee for the 22-year-old with the expectation that an agreement will be reached before the end of the transfer window.

McAtee has already indicated he is keen on a move to the City Ground. He has decided to stay in the Premier League despite significant interest from clubs in the Bundesliga.

City are hopeful of raising around £30 million ($40.4m) for the England youth international. Their valuation has, in part, been driven by the £42.5m they received for Cole Palmer in 2023.

James McAtee is open to a move to Nottingham Forest this summer. Harry Murphy - Danehouse/Getty Images

Palmer made 41 first team appearances for City before moving to Stamford Bridge. McAtee is more experienced having made 75 senior appearances, including 30 in the Premier League during a season on loan at Sheffield United in 2023-24.

- Transfer rumors, news: City could rival United for Donnarumma

- Sources: Man City's Grealish to join Everton on season-long loan

- Premier League 2025-26 kits: Ranking every jersey released

Funds raised from McAtee's departure would put City in a strong financial position to replace Savinho before the deadline, if the Brazilian pushes for a move to Tottenham.

City sources are adamant they do not want to lose Savinho and will only bring in another attacker if the 21-year-old makes it clear to Pep Guardiola and club bosses that he wants to leave the Etihad Stadium.

Real Madrid's Rodrygo and Xavi Simons at RB Leipzig are among the names linked with a move to the Etihad.