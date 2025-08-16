Rob Dawson and James Olley discuss the chances of Rodrygo moving to Manchester City as reports emerge that Savinho could be heading to Spurs. (1:13)

Open Extended Reactions

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Manchester City midfielder James McAtee, the clubs have announced.

The England under-21 international moves to the City Ground after ESPN reported a deal worth up to £30 million ($40.1m) had been agreed between the Premier League clubs. City have also included a sell-on clause and buy-back option in the agreement.

McAtee, a City academy graduate, leaves the club after 12 years, four of which were in Pep Guardiola's first team squad.

- Savinho: Tottenham keen on transfer, City reluctant - sources

- Jack Grealish joins Everton on loan in bid to rekindle career

- Premier League 2025-26 kits: Ranking every jersey released

He has decided to stay in the Premier league despite significant interest from Bundesliga clubs.

McAtee scored seven goals in 27 appearances for City last season. But he had been eager to leave the Etihad Stadium in the transfer window in order to find more regular first-team football.

He opted against traveling with Pep Guardiola's squad for the FIFA Club World Cup this summer in favour of representing England at the Under-21 European Championship.

James McAtee has left Manchester City after coming through the club's academy. Visionhaus/Getty Images

McAtee, 22, spent two seasons on loan at Sheffield United while at City, scoring 14 goals and providing 8 assists in his time at Bramall Lane.

Information from ESPN's Rob Dawson was used in this report.