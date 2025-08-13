Don Hutchison reacts to Jack Grealish's agreed loan move to Everton from Manchester City ahead of the upcoming Premier League season. (1:20)

Leeds United have reached an agreement to sign free agent Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the PA news agency understands.

The 28-year-old striker, who left Everton after nine years when his contract expired this summer, is set to undergo a medical at the Yorkshire club's Thorp Arch training ground.

Calvert-Lewin managed just three goals in 26 appearances for Everton last season, having missed three months from the end of January due to injury.

Injuries blighted his final few years at Everton, missing 529 days with a variety of problems since the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

Calvert-Lewin was offered a new contract on reduced terms by the Merseyside club, for whom he scored 71 times in 274 games, at the end of last season, but turned it down for a new challenge.

"To Everton Football Club and the Evertonians. After nine remarkable years at this club, I've made the incredibly difficult decision -- together with my family -- to begin a new chapter in my career," he wrote in a post on Instagram in June.

"This isn't something I chose lightly. Everton has been my home since I was 19 years old. It's the place that saw potential in me, challenged me to grow, and shaped me both as a footballer and as a man.

He is now set to become Leeds' eighth signing of the summer as they continue to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Leeds host Calvert-Lewin's former club in their opening game on Monday night.