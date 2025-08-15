Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens debate if Cristian Romero is the right choice to replace Son Heung-Min as Spurs captain. (1:43)

Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Frank has confirmed Yves Bissouma will return to Tottenham's squad for Saturday's Premier League opener against Burnley.

The 28-year-old was dropped for Wednesday's Super Cup defeat to Paris Saint-Germain after persistent lateness.

"Bissouma was a situation," Frank told reporters on Friday. "I addressed it. There was a consequence. Bissouma will be in the squad tomorrow. Move forward and we have a big game tomorrow."

Pushed on whether he felt the need to establish his standards at the club just weeks after replacing Ange Postecoglou as Spurs head coach, Frank replied: "You can say that but I would have done exactly the same in Brentford or the other places where I've worked before.

"I just have certain standards and demands. Players need, I mean that, a lot of love. There need to be a lot of demands and there also needs to be consequences if those demands are not reached. In this case, there was a consequence."

Yves Bissouma will be back in Tottenham's squad on Saturday. Getty

Frank also urged supporters to back Mathys Tel after he was the target of racist abuse following his penalty miss in the midweek 4-3 shootout defeat to PSG.

After Spurs let a 2-0 lead slip in normal time -- and a 2-0 advantage in the shootout -- the 20-year-old received abusive messages on social media, leading to Tottenham issuing a statement in which they branded those responsible as "cowards hiding behind anonymous usernames and profiles to spout their abhorrent views."

Frank said: "It is of course terrible what happened to Matty. We are doing everything we can to support him in this situation. He is a strong person. Hopefully with support from family, friends and us he will get through it.

"But I also know there is no real Tottenham supporter that will ever do that. The real Tottenham supporters that we will see tomorrow at the stadium will back him. In tough times we step up together and I expect the fans to give him a really, really, really big cheer tomorrow."

- Tottenham 'disgusted' by racial abuse aimed at Mathys Tel

- What's new in the Premier League: War on holding, keeper rule, RefCam

- Premier League 2025-26 kits: Ranking every jersey released

Spurs are still actively trying to bring in players this month with Manchester City's Savinho and Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze prominent among their list of targets.

"First and foremost, in many ways I am very happy with the squad, said Frank. "There are a lot of good players. I think we saw a team that was very, very, very competitive and on any other day, we would have beaten the best team in Europe.

Of course, we want as strong and competitive squad as possible. "I know [chairman] Daniel [Levy], [technical director] Johan [Lange] and [CEO] Vinai [Venkatesham] are working night and day. And they have for the last six, seven, eight weeks. They definitely would like to do deals early. Sometimes I think we need to understand it is not that easy. But they are working."

Destiny Udogie will miss Saturday's game as he continues his recovery from a knee problem.