Wrexham were once again shown what life in England's second-tier is like on Saturday as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion in their first home fixture in the Championship since 1982.

A late Sam Smith consolation was not enough for owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac -- who were in attendance -- to see their side get on the board in the Championship this season.

Isaac Price gave West Brom the lead after 20 minutes before Lewis O'Brien equalised for Wrexham to take the sides into the break level.

Jed Wallace put West Brom in front before Price doubled his tally to give his side a two-goal advantage with just 10 minutes to go.

West Brom enjoyed themselves in Wales on Saturday despite a late Wrexham consolation. Cody Froggatt/PA Images via Getty Images

Ryan Mason's side held on for the three points at the STōK Cae Ras despite Smith's late goal as the visitors moved to the top of the Championship table.

Kieffer Moore started for Wrexham despite initial fears he had suffered serious ankle ligament damage in their season opener.

Record midweek signing Nathan Broadhead was among the substitutes as boss Phil Parkinson made one change from the late defeat on the south coast, club captain James McClean recalled against his former club.

McClean was the first to go close after 13 minutes, reaching Ryan Barnett's cross that sailed over the head of Albion goalkeeper Alex Griffiths but steering wide of the far post.

Tom Fellows snatched at a chance at the other end, but the impressive winger was instrumental in Albion taking the lead.

McClean diverted Fellows' cross into Price's path, and the Northern Ireland international took full advantage of the space afforded to him by sweeping home.

Wrexham co-owners Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds were in attendance to watch Wrexham lose their second game of the season. Cody Froggatt/PA Images via Getty Images

Broadhead made his debut earlier than expected after Josh Windass pulled up, but Albion almost doubled their lead through Darnell Furlong's skimming shot.

Wrexham got up a head of steam just before the interval with McClean testing Griffiths at the base of a post. Moore headed the resulting corner over and then set up the equaliser with a cross that McClean failed to control.

The ball fell to O'Brien who struck it into the ground and past Griffiths for his first Wrexham goal.

Broadhead almost opened his Wrexham account after the restart, but West Brom looked the more dangerous side.

Danny Ward was grateful to see a couple of attempts fly wide of his goal and held Nat Phillips' header under his crossbar.

The clearest chance, though, fell to Conor Coady who sent a free header wide of the Albion goal from eight yards out.

It was to prove a costly miss as Wallace scored with his first touch after 74 minutes when spotting and finding a gap at Ward's near post. He was left badly exposed nine minutes from time when Price was granted the freedom of the area to head home Mikey Johnston's cross.

Substitute Smith scored with almost the final kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time, but West Brom were worthy winners.

Information from PA contributed to this report.