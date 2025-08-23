Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens both believe that Kai Havertz's latest injury scare was the reason why Arsenal moved for Eberechi Eze. (1:53)

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal have completed the signing of Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace after hijacking rivals Tottenham's deal for the talented midfielder, the club announced on Saturday.

The Premier League title hopefuls have confirmed the move after leapfrogging Spurs, who previously appeared unopposed, in the race for Eze.

The England international, 27, has joined for a fee worth up to £67.5 million ($91 million), sources have told ESPN, and becomes Mikel Arteta's seventh signing of the summer window.

- How did Arsenal beat Spurs to Eze, and why do they need him?

- Who needs Eze? Spurs' win at City shows transfers aren't everything

On Wednesday, Tottenham were confident of finalizing a deal after reaching an agreement with Palace -- and personal terms with Eze -- before Arsenal entered the running and quickly moved ahead of their North London rivals.

Eze was willing to join Spurs, but the midfielder is a boyhood Arsenal fan and was previously thought to be open to joining the club when it originally made its interest known.

Eberechi Eze chose to join Arsenal after originally looking set for rivals Tottenham. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Spurs are set to move on to other targets, but it ranks as another disappointment in the market for Thomas Frank's side after it missed out on Morgan Gibbs-White, who at one stage was on the brink of joining the club before opting to sign a new contract to stay at Nottingham Forest.

Information from James Olley was used in this report.