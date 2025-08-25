The latest chapter of the age-old Malaysia-Singapore rivalry has seen Johor Darul Ta'zim claim the bragging rights over Lion City Sailors with a 3-1 win. (1:28)

JOHOR, Malaysia -- Following the high of a history-making 2024-25 season, Lion City Sailors have come crashing back down to earth.

With expectations heightened after a campaign which saw them win a league and cup double, as well as become the first Singaporean outfit to reach a continental decider following their inspirational run to the AFC Champions League Two final, the Sailors have stuttered in their start to the new season.

A humbling 4-1 loss to BG Tampines Rovers in the Community Shield two Saturdays ago was followed by a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Johor Darul Ta'zim in their ASEAN Club Championship Group B opener.

The alarm bells will not be ringing just yet given no real damage has been done.

Falling to JDT, who have won the last 11 Malaysia Super League titles, away was always the one game the Sailors would probably have accepted losing, while the loss to Tampines will not have any direct repercussions on their Singapore Premier League title defence -- which kicks off on Monday against Hougang United.

Nonetheless, Sailors centre-back Safuwan Baharudin admits it is imperative they do not take long in rebounding from their sluggish start to the campaign.

"I was talking to [Sailors teammate] Song [Ui-Young] -- I think this is probably the worst start in both our careers," Safuwan told ESPN in the aftermath of their loss to JDT.

"But hopefully, with these two defeats out of the way, it can lead to better things in time to come. We've still got the next game against Hougang, probably we can regroup and then some of us have to go for [Singapore national team] duty [against Malaysia].

"It's going to be another two tough games but, at the end of the day, it's all about how we bounce back.

"For a quality side like us, we shouldn't [be making] excuses. With the support from the backroom staff and the management, we have to come back stronger."

Safuwan is no stranger to the might of JDT, having spent almost the past decade playing in the MSL for a number of clubs including Selangor, who regularly were the team that came closest to challenging albeit still by considerable distance.

In the past two terms where Selangor finished second in the league, they were still 15 and 18 points adrift of the eventual champions come the end of the season.

Like JDT, who were transformed into a powerhouse in 2014 following the takeover by Tunku Ismail Idris, the crown prince of Johor, the Sailors have also looked to become the dominant force in Singaporean football since gaining new ownership under billionaire Forrest Li in 2020.

Thursday's clash marked the first competitive meeting between the two sides and Safuwan believes it was a good opportunity for the Sailors to see where they stood against a team who are now hoping to break into Asian football's upper echelon.

"I think previously they [Sailors] played against Johor a couple of times in friendlies," the Singapore international said. "Those were the only tests before this game against Johor in a closed-door environment.

"This was more an accurate test to see where we are.

"I felt that the goals we conceded [two in the first 16 minutes] killed the game. But looking on the positive side, we came back strong in the second half. Even towards the end of the first half, we played more aggressively. We were trying to get balls in behind and into their box.

"At the end of the day, I think the quality -- in terms of finishing -- was the difference. But we can still take some positives. The time we had on the ball was decent compared to the game we played against Tampines. We all know what a quality side Johor is so I don't think it [the result] is surprising.

"I think, with the money that both teams are spending, we can say that we are the two teams that should be stepping up in Southeast Asian football.

"The season has just started so we cannot rule anything out. The fans should still believe in us."

For Safuwan, his homecoming is officially underway given he last played for in the SPL in 2011 -- when it was still known as the S.League.

The next three years saw him represent a Singaporean outfit playing in the MSL in LionsXII, before a brief-but-successful loan spell in the A-League with Melbourne City preceded his decade in Malaysia playing for PDRM, Sri Pahang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

While results have not been ideal, the addition of Safuwan -- currently on loan from Selangor -- has been a huge boost for the Sailors given they are currently missing Australia international Bailey Wright through injury.

In the absence of Wright, Safuwan has slotted seamlessly as the anchor of the Sailors' three-man defence and is hoping this is only the start of a long and prosperous union.

"I was away [from Singapore] for quite a while," added the 33-year-old.

"To be back here, you always question yourself. There's always some doubt.

"I think, moving forward, we should just take the positives from these [first two defeats].

"For me, I would love to stay here for as long as I can, but it's just the start."