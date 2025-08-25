Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss whether they think Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso now believes in Rodrygo as he started in their 3-0 win against Oviedo. (1:48)

Real Madrid have not ruled out signing a midfielder in the final days of the transfer window amid the possibility of sending Dani Ceballos to Marseille, a source told ESPN.

The two deals are connected because Xabi Alonso does not want to let a player go without first having a replacement, and ESPN sources admit that Madrid and Marseille are already negotiating a transfer or a loan with an obligation of a permanent move.

The source adds that these are two complicated deals because there are few players on the market who meet the Santiago Bernabéu's requirements and because Madrid want at least £15 million ($17.5m) to approve Ceballos' departure.

The club has invested more than €200m to strengthen the squad with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Álvaro Carreras, Dean Huijsen and young Franco Mastantuono, but the reality is that it has not signed any midfielders despite letting Luka Modric leave for AC Milan as a free agent.

At the beginning of the summer, they explored the option of bringing back Nico Paz, but decided to let him stay at Como for another season because the club sees him as a very interesting option for the future and did not want to interrupt his progress.

Sources told ESPN that Madrid would consider making one last effort in the transfer market if there are any player exits.

Yet, the future of Rodrygo and Ceballos has been in doubt for weeks and now a source admits that Madrid are scouting the market for midfielders in case the Spaniard leaves the Santiago Bernabéu.

Ceballos has been a substitute in the first two LaLiga matches and after the match against Oviedo he posted a message on his Instagram account that read "Last dance." The 29-year-old footballer had been linked with Real Betis throughout the summer, but the source admits to ESPN that Marseille are now best placed to sign him if the club gives the green light to the deal.

Xabi has opted for Arda Güler to lead the midfield alongside Fede Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni in the first games of the season, but sources have told ESPN that the club wants to sign another midfielder before giving the green light to Ceballos' transfer.

A source told ESPN that Ceballos wants to leave Madrid in search of a more important role at another club to try to fulfil his dream of playing in the 2026 World Cup with Spain.

The former Arsenal and Betis player knows he has little chance of making it to the World Cup, but he wants to give it a shot. With Xabi Alonso in charge, he feels he will not be able to compete for a starting spot in the squad.

Madrid also value young academy player Thiago Pitarch as an option for promotion to the first team. The club decided to renew his contract after his great preseason, but the team wants another alternative with more experience to face the season with confidence.