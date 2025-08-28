Arsenal's Champions League draw: Bayern, Inter, Atlético, more

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss 15-year-old Max Dowman after his appearance for Arsenal against Fulham. (1:16)

Arsenal will host Bayern Munich and Atlético Madrid during this year's Champions League league phase, as well as facing a trip to face Inter Milan at the San Siro.

Bayern striker Harry Kane, who previously starred for Arsenal's biggest rivals, Tottenham, will get another chance to take on the north London club. He has 15 goals in 21 games against Arsenal, including one when Bayern last met the Gunners in the quarterfinals in April 2024.

Arsenal were otherwise handed a relatively comfortable draw that sees them face Club Brugge (A), Olympiacos (H), Slavia Prague (A), Kairat Almaty (H) and Athletic Club (A).

The order and dates in which the games will take place will be announced by UEFA on Saturday.

Arsenal are on a renewed hunt for trophies this season after missing out again last season. Perhaps their best chance at a title came in the Champions League where they looked dominant until being beaten by eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals.

Arteta's side performed well in the league phase last season, finishing in third place behind Liverpool and Barcelona. That feat saw them skip the play-off stage and head straight to the round of 16 where they beat PSV before memorably downing Real Madrid in the quarterfinals.

The club still tasted European success, though, with their women's team lifting the Women's Champions League.

Arsenal will be hoping to replicate that achievement this season and reach their first men's final since 2006.

Arsenal's Champions League draw in full:

Bayern Munich (H)

Atlético Madrid (H) Inter Milan (A)

Club Brugge (A), Olympiacos (H)

Slavia Prague (A)

Kairat Almaty (H)

Athletic Club (A)