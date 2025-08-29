Liverpool manager Arne Slot believes the club shouldn't panic about making more singings despite the transfer window closing next week. (1:08)

RB Leipzig are interested in signing Liverpool's Harvey Elliott, but sources have told ESPN a potential stumbling block is the transfer fee and the club's reluctance to let him leave.

Leipzig are planning for life post-Xavi Simons with the Dutch forward set for a move to Tottenham for a fee in the region of €60m ($75m).

The Bundesliga side have turned attention to Elliott, but a source said Leipzig are going to be reluctant to meet Liverpool's potential €45m-50m asking price for the player.

Liverpool are not under pressure to let Elliott leave. The 22-year-old is a key part of Arne Slot's squad and sources told ESPN that Liverpool are keen to keep Elliott.

But sources have told ESPN that picture could change if Liverpool bring in another attacker before Monday's deadline or they're made an offer they simply can't refuse.

Liverpool have long held an interest in Newcastle's Alexander Isak, who wants to leave the club but Newcastle are rebuffing any advances for him.

There are several pieces needing to click into place for Elliott's potential move to Leipzig to have a chance of materialising. Leipzig are yet to lodge an official bid for Elliott but the interest is there.

Elliott featured 18 times in the Premier League for Liverpool last term and played five Champions League matches.

This season's involvement saw him come on as a late substitute in their win at Newcastle.