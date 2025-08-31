Should there be an apology from the referees to Fulham? (1:28)

Michael Salisbury has been replaced as VAR for Liverpool's clash with Arsenal after the PGMO acknowledged the decision to disallow Fulham's goal at Chelsea on Saturday was incorrect.

Salisbury was acting as VAR for the game as Stamford Bridge when he advised referee Rob Jones that Josh King's goal should be disallowed for a foul in the buildup by Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz on Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah.

The decision led to widespread criticism, with Fulham manager Marco Silva decribing the decision as "unbelievable" following his team's 2-0 defeat.

Michael Salisbury is adjudged to have made an error in recommending that Fulham's opening goal on Saturday be disallowed. Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Salisbury, who is highly regarded as a VAR and is on the UEFA international list, was due to be the video referee for the big game of the weekend at Anfield, but that role will now be filled by John Brooks.

PGMO accepts that the decision to disallow King's goal was not in line with "referee's call" and the high bar for intervention. Referees' chief Howard Webb has already been in contact with Fulham to discuss the decision.

