United States striker Josh Sargent said he is in a "good spot" with English Championship side Norwich City after rumors emerged of a possible summer move for the 25-year-old American goalscorer.

"A lot of decisions had to be made, not just for myself, but for my family overall. I think I'm in a good spot at Norwich. I'm at a place where I know I can score goals, which of course, is important going into the World Cup," Sargent said during a media availability for the U.S. men's national team.

"I've had a good start to the season, so hopefully I can continue that form all throughout the season and keep scoring."

Earlier in the summer, reports claimed that Sargent turned down a transfer to the Bundesliga. When asked on Tuesday if the rumors were true regarding interest from VfL Wolfsburg and Premier League side Sunderland, Sargent stated that there was recent interest "from multiple clubs."

Sargent has had a bright start to the new season with six goals in his first five games in all competitions for Norwich. Heading into the international break, the striker is hoping his current momentum can shake off a goal drought for the USMNT that extends back to 2019.

"Yeah, I'd probably be lying if I said I didn't think about it, of course I know it's been a while and I'm doing so well at the club level at the moment, I just keep reminding myself how well I'm doing there," Sargent said. "I know I can score goals and I know it's a matter of time that I'm going to score for the national team, so just going to put my head down and keep working hard and I know the goals will come."

USMNT teammate Tim Ream backed the striker on Tuesday.

Josh Sargent has not scored in a USMNT match since 2019. Pete Norton/Getty Images

"I don't think anybody really worries about it, to be completely honest with you. I've known that the guy can score goals since he was 15, 16 years old," Ream said.

"You look at what he's doing at Norwich and at club, and the types of goals that he's scored and they're all different. So full confidence in him and you know it's just like he said, it's a matter of putting his head down and continuing to work and doing the things that he's that he's good at and the goals will that will definitely come."

In ongoing World Cup preparation for head coach Mauricio Pochettino, the U.S. will host South Korea on Saturday at New Jersey's Sports Illustrated Stadium, before facing Japan three days later at Ohio's Lower.com Field.