Rob Dawson gives his take on Manchester United's summer transfer window on "The Football Reporters" podcast. (1:25)

Open Extended Reactions

Brazil forward Antony has revealed that he turned down a lucrative move to Bayern Munich as he had already given his word that he would return to Real Betis.

After his permanent move to Betis from Manchester United was briefly stalled on Friday, Antony claims Bayern made a late attempt to sign him and were reportedly willing to double his wages.

Antony signed a contract with Betis until June 2030 after an agreement was reached between the clubs shortly before the close of the transfer window on Monday.

"One day before the deal was completed, I spoke to the people at Bayern," Antony told Cadena Cope radio in Spain.

"But when I spoke to Bayern, I told them that the deal with Betis was 95% complete, and that I would honour my word. I would do so out of respect and love and because I know that I am very happy here.

Antony has revealed that he wanted to honour his promise to Real Betis. Fran Santiago/Getty Images

"I don't know if they were offering me €7 million ($8.15m) [in wages]. With all respect I have for Bayern, which is a world-class club, I am at ease with the decision I've taken. I don't know what will happen in the future but I feel very calm about the decision I've taken."

Antony, 25, spent the second half of the season on loan at Real Betis, where he enjoyed a career revival.

He scored nine times in 26 games for Betis and helped the club reach last season's UEFA Conference League final while also being called up once again to Brazil's national team.

- Tearful Antony: 'Very hard' being at Man United before Betis move

- Worst transfers of the summer window, ranked

- Men's summer transfer window grades

He returned to Man United in the summer but was omitted from Ruben Amorim's squad for their preseason tour and was placed on the transfer list.

"More than five clubs called me," Antony said. "But as I've always said my first option was Betis."

Sources told ESPN that Betis will pay a fixed fee of €22m with €3m in potential bonuses for Antony's permanent transfer, with United standing to gain 50% of any further move.

Antony left Old Trafford having scored just 12 goals in 96 appearances in three years, failing to live up to his hefty price tag and remains the club's second most expensive signing behind Paul Pogba after his €95m move from Juventus.

Information from ESPN's Rob Dawson was used in this report.