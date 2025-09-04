Nedum Onuoha emphasises the importance of winning the Manchester derby following a disappointing start to the season for Manchester City. (1:10)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United are still exploring exit routes for Tyrell Malacia, sources have told ESPN, after the Netherlands defender failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford on deadline day.

Malacia saw a temporary switch to Spanish side Elche collapse late in the window. It left the 26-year-old as the only member of the group exiled from the squad by Ruben Amorim without a transfer.

While Malacia has been left in limbo, Alejandro Garnacho has joined Chelsea, Jadon Sancho moved to Aston Villa on loan and Antony returned to Real Betis.

Amorim suggested throughout the summer that he is open to reintegrating any of the so-called "bomb squad" into the main group if they are still at the club beyond the deadline.

Tyrell Malacia's difficulties at Manchester United could be coming to an end. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN that a final decision on Malacia will be left to Amorim. However, the club are still open to allowing the Dutchman to move to a country where the window is still open.

Transfers are permitted in Belgium until Sept. 8, in Turkey until Sept. 12 and in Saudi Arabia until Sept. 23.

Tyrell Malacia, left, won the Eredivisie while on loan at PSV Eindhoven last season. Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

The window remaining open in Turkey and Saudi Arabia also keeps alive the possibility that either André Onana or Altay Bayindir could still leave the club.

The pair will face extra competition for the No. 1 spot following the arrival of 23-year-old Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on deadline day.

Sources have told ESPN that United are comfortable with having four senior goalkeepers -- including 39-year-old Tom Heaton -- this season, in part because of the prospect of losing Onana to international duty with Cameroon when the Africa Cup of Nations begins in December.

- Worst 2025 summer transfers: From Cunha to Isak

- Grimsby avoid Carabao Cup expulsion over ineligible player

- Antony turned down Bayern Munich move, happy with Betis return