England vs Andorra: Kickoff time, how to watch, stats, team news

England resume their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign against minnows Andorra at Villa Park on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel's side are on top of Group K after three wins from three games, but a 3-1 loss to Senegal in their most recent friendly in June raised concerns.

A 1-0 win in the away fixture against Andorra also saw England labour against a side that had conceded seven goals in their other three games.

Tuchel's task has become more difficult with injuries to the likes of Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill and more. Adam Wharton was initially called up but an injury suffered in Crystal Palace's win over Aston Villa saw the midfielder be replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek, back in the England squad after seven years.

Tuchel has made big calls by leaving out Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jack Grealish from the squad, with the England manager preferring Reece James and Marcus Rashford in those positions.

Djed Spence and Elliot Anderson also received call-ups and could make their England debuts alongside James Trafford and Jarrell Quansah.

As for Andorra, their goalkeeper Iker Alvarez put in a man-of-the-match performance against England in June, and manager Koldo Alvarez will be hoping for something similar. Andorra have yet to score a goal in qualifying and their best bet against the likes of England is to hope for a goalless draw.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV in the U.K., Fox Sports in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and SonyLIV in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, September 06, 5 p.m. BST (12 p.m. ET; 9.30 p.m. IST and 2 a.m. AEST).

Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham.

Referee: Mohammad Al-Emara (Finland).

VAR: Bram Van Driessche (Belgium).

Expected Lineups:

England (4-2-3-1)

GK: Jordan Pickford

RB: Reece James | CB: Dan Burn | CB: Marc Guéhi | LB: Djed Spence

CM: Elliot Anderson | CM: Declan Rice

RW: Noni Madueke | CAM: Eberechi Eze | LW: Marcus Rashford

CF: Harry Kane

Andorra (5-4-1)

GK: Iker Alvarez

RB: Biel Borra | CB: Max Llovera | CB: Christian Garcia | CB: Ian de Olivera | LB: Moisés San Nicolás

RM: Aron Rodrigo | CM: Joel Guillen | CM: Pau Babot | LM: Joan Cervos

CF: Ricard Fernández

Stats:

England, who are playing at Villa Park since Coldplay are performing at Wembley, have only won four of nine games at Aston Villa's home ground.

England have won all of their seven games against Andorra, scoring 26 goals in the process. Their biggest win came under Fabio Capello, a 6-0 win in June 2009.

England are ranked fourth in the world in FIFA rankings, a mile away from Andorra, who are ranked 174th.

Djed Spence could become the first Muslim player to represent England should he make an appearance.

