Former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has hailed Matt Beard as "one of the best humans," adding that he would leave a "huge void in the women's game" after his death at the age of 47.

It was announced on Saturday night that the former Liverpool Women's manager Beard had died -- a month on from leaving his most recent position at Burnley.

Beard enjoyed a hugely successful managerial career, winning two Women's Super League titles with the Reds and taking charge of Chelsea and West Ham following his first role at Millwall Lionesses in 2008.

Chelsea said in a statement that Beard "helped shape Chelsea Women" during his three-year tenure and credited him for "laying much of the foundations" ahead of Hayes replacing him in 2012 before she embarked on a trophy-laden spell.

United States head coach Hayes led the tributes towards the popular figure, she wrote on her Instagram Story: "Can't quite compute this. Absolutely one of the best humans.

"Always available for a chat, one of the good guys. A champion in the women's game and a top bloke. So gutted for his family."

Emma Hayes took the reins as Chelsea manager from Matt Beard in 2012. Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

In a statement released through the League Managers Association, she added: "Matt Beard was an incredible investor in the women's game and someone who will be remembered by his players, his staff, and his colleagues for the amazing character that he was.​

"He was always smiling, always coaching from the touchline. He was someone who gave a huge deal to the game and to his players. Everyone across the game can speak to the qualities and character of Matt Beard.​

"Matt will leave a huge void in the women's game. He was one of a kind, and his loss will be felt by all. My heart goes out to his family, but I want to take the time to acknowledge what a special man he really was."​

Chelsea and England defender Millie Bright described herself as "absolutely heartbroken" in an image on her Instagram Story which was accompanied with two broken red heart emojis.

Two-time European Championship winner Lucy Bronze featured under Beard during the 2013 and 2014 WSL triumphs at Liverpool, she said: "Can't believe it."

Beard's older brother Mark, who played for Millwall and Sheffield United, wrote on X: "It is with great sadness that our beautiful Matthew Beard has passed away tonight at 7.28pm.

"He is a loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle. He was the most amazing, caring man who was loved by anyone who had the pleasure to meet him. We will Love you forever Matt Matt."

Former England centre-back Gilly Flaherty was Beard's captain at West Ham during their run to the FA Cup final at Wembley in 2019.

"Absolutely devastated and lost for words at the news of losing Beardy tonight," Flaherty said on Instagram.

"A man I thought so highly of, who in all honesty I would've followed around the world to play for. The best manager & friend I could've ever had asked to have in my life.

"Rest easy beardy & give my dad a big squeeze please. Love you gaffer xx."

Natasha Dowie played under Beard on three separate occasions, starring for his title-winning Liverpool team, following him to Boston Breakers in America and retiring after a loan spell back with him at the Merseyside club.

"In complete shock and sadness. All my thoughts are with Debbie, Harry and Ellie," Dowie wrote on social media.

"From playing for you at the age of 17 to finishing my career with you at LFC. You were one of a kind Beardie. Will miss your cheeky smile, hello darling and big hug. RIP my friend."

Goalkeeper Carly Telford featured under Beard at Chelsea, she said: "Devastated, heartbroken. There are not enough words right now."

Beard's last significant role was a four-year spell back at Liverpool where he guided them back into the WSL and helped nurture the ability of young Canadian footballer Olivia Smith before his departure earlier this year.

Attacker Smith this summer moved to Arsenal in a move which made her the first £1 million women's footballer.

"Wouldn't be where I am without you," Smith said on her Instagram story with a love heart emoji and two pictures of her with Beard.

