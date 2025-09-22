Craig Burley discusses the impact Marcus Rashford had for Barcelona vs. Newcastle in the Champions League. (1:28)

Marcus Rashford was just two minutes late for the meeting which cost him his place in Barcelona's side against Getafe on Sunday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Rashford, 27, was expected to start after scoring a brace in the midweek win over Newcastle United in the Champions League, but was left on the bench.

Barça players were due in on the day of the Getafe game at 9.30 a.m. ahead of a meeting and an activation session at 11 a.m.

A source confirmed to ESPN that Rashford checked in at 9.32 a.m., with coach Hansi Flick enforcing a rule which meant the English forward started the game among the substitutes, with Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski in attack.

Marcus Rashford came off the bench and impressed in the second half. David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Flick has a zero tolerance policy on lateness, with players regularly left out of the team for arriving marginally late to training or meetings.

Raphinha was dropped to the bench last weekend against Valencia for the same reason as Rashford, arriving late for the activation session on the Sunday.

Jules Koundé and goalkeeper Iñaki Peña, now at Elche, are among the other players who have fallen foul to Flick's rules in the past.

Rashford came on at the break and impressed in the second half, setting up the third goal in a 3-0 win for Dani Olmo after Torres' first half double.

He is beginning to find his feet at Barça after joining from Manchester United on a season-long loan in the summer.

After failing to register a goal contribution in his first four appearances, his last three outings have brought two goals and two assists.

Barça are back in action on Thursday when they travel to Real Oviedo looking to preserve their unbeaten start to the LaLiga season.