Open Extended Reactions

The Ballon d'Or is one of the most prestigious individual awards in football, given to the best men's and women's player of the last year. And for 2025, Barcelona's women had a great day at the Théâtre du Châtelet, winning the Ballon d'Or, the inaugural Kopa Trophy for Best U21 player, and Gerd Muller prize for top goal scorer.

Midfielder Aitana Bonmati beat out Arsenal duo Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo to add a third-straight Ballon d'Or to her collection, while the Kopa award was won by winger Vicky López ahead of Real Madrid's Linda Caicedo and Chelsea's Wieke Kaptein, as striker Ewa Pajor landed the Gerd Muller Trophy having netted 43 goals in 45 games in her first season since transferring from Wolfsburg.

But what makes Bonmati and Lopez so special?

Ballon d'Or winner: Aitana Bonmatí, 27, Barcelona, CM

Three in a row for Aitana Bonmati ! Caldentey & Russo for the podium #ballondor pic.twitter.com/pRuV0OwFAo — Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) September 22, 2025

Bonmati made history by becoming the first women's player to win the Ballon d'Or three times, overtaking her midfield partner for club and country, Alexia Putellas. The 27-year-old didn't take home the UEFA Women's Champions League trophy, after a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal, but she did win a domestic treble with Barcelona last season and played a crucial role in all competitions. She also helped catapult Spain into their first-ever Women's Euros final, though that also ended in a 1-0 defeat to England.

Standing only 5-foot-4, she is a savant on the ball, blessed with excellent first touch and close control. Bonmati's influence was evident in every phase of play for both club and country, and she finished joint fifth for most goal contributions in Liga F, with 12 goals and six assists -- her third consecutive season with 15+ -- while, in the UWCL, only teammate Patri Guijarro (5) had more assists than her (4) last season.

The midfield maestro is heavily influential in Barcelona's attacks, consistently creating chances and getting into the box. Her vision, skill on the ball and inventiveness is what separates Bonmati from the rest, as her ability to receive possession on the half-turn then move forward allows her to dissect the defense and create opportunities for her teammates.

Disney+ becomes new home of Women's Champions League in Europe Disney+ will be the only place football fans can watch all 75 matches live each season. Visit the Disney+ website to get access.

No player created more chances than Bonmati in Liga F (68) and the UWCL (31) in 2024-25 while her 162 touches inside the penalty box was the fourth-most by any player in the Liga F and the most by any midfielder. She also attempted the fourth-most take-ons in the UWCL, and the most by any midfielder in the competition (37).

Her on-ball qualities are undeniable, but it's Bonmati's tenacity off the ball that makes her indispensable and she ranked fifth for most ball recoveries in the UWCL (63) as a vital part of her team's counter-pressing scheme.

Beyond the stats, Bonmati was also a clutch performer in crucial stages of games for her teams. Her goal in added time against Germany in the Euro 2025 semifinals put Spain into their first ever Women's Euros final, while she also had a goal contribution in all but one of Barcelona's knockout games in the UWCL last season.

Still only 27, her powers are still yet to peak. In Lifa F this season, she has recorded a goal contribution in every game so far, scoring five times and assisting once, and it's possible we'll see Bonmati dominate the Ballon d'Or podium for years to come in a way only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have done before.

Aitana Bonmati celebrates a goal with her Barcelona teammate Vicky Lopez. Judit Cartiel/Soccrates/Getty Images

Kopa winner: Vicky Lopez, 19, Barcelona, AM/FW

Here is the 2025 Women's Kopa Trophy full ranking!



1️⃣ Vicky Lopez

2️⃣ Linda Caicedo

3️⃣ Wieke Kaptein

4️⃣ Michelle Agyemang

5️⃣ Claudia Martinez Ovando#TrophéeKopa #ballondor pic.twitter.com/CE0bHhbVtm — Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) September 22, 2025

Lopez has been in the spotlight since she made her debut for Barcelona at age 16, becoming the youngest player to play for the club in the professional era, and etched her name into the history books once more by winning the inaugural Kopa Trophy this year.

With a host of strong performances for club and country, she has established herself as a key player at one of the biggest clubs in women's football, while she shone at times at Euro 2025, starting the first two group games for Spain and recording a goal contribution in each of them.

Lopez is only 19, but her goal tally has increased with each season, scoring twice in 2022-23, nine times in 2023-24 and 10 times in 2024-25 season. Her 10 goals was the most by any U21 player and her 11 goal contributions was only bettered by Atletico Madrid's Fiamma (13) among U21 players in Liga F.

Her versatility allows her to play in midfield and out wide without a drop in quality, and she accrued a non-penalty expected goal tally of 11.5, the third highest by any player in Liga F last season.

At 5-foot-3, she is an excellent dribbler and loves to drive into the opposition box with the ball at her feet. Her crafty footwork also allows her to wriggle out of tight spaces and break through opposition lines, while her 74 progressive carries last season put her in the top 10 for most progressive carries in Liga F, with only Madrid rival Caicedo recording more among U21 players (124). Lopez was also ranked eighth for successful take-ons (38) and was only behind Caicedo, again, among U21 players (73).

Having become the third-youngest goal scorer in the Champions League for Barcelona last season, she also picked up the Golden Girl award as the best young player in Europe in 2024 and the Kopa recognition continues an ascent that doesn't look like slowing down any time soon. Indeed, Lopez has scored three times and assisted twice in four Liga F games this season, but next year she'll be looking to make an impression on the senior award.