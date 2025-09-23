Open Extended Reactions

Christian Pulisic scored the 60th goal of his European career to help AC Milan beat 10-man Lecce 3-0 on Tuesday and advance to the Coppa Italia round of 16.

Santiago Gimenez and Christopher Nkunku also added goals for Milan, who now remain in the running for what might be their best chance at a trophy this season.

Milan will next face Lazio -- one of the top-eight seeded teams that were given byes in the opening two rounds.

Pulisic scored after Lecce center back Jamil Siebert was sent off for a foul on Nkunku.

Pulisic has now scored 14 goals with AC Milan across all competitions since the start of 2025, the most by any player on the team.

The United States forward has also now scored in consecutive Coppa Italia appearances after going scoreless in the first seven games of the competition.

Mexico striker Gimenez scored his first goal of the season in the 20th minute with one touch after being set up by Davide Bartesaghi.

Nkunku added another after the break with an acrobatic close-range effort. It was his first score since joining from Chelsea in August.

Pulisic also used one touch to redirect a cross from Youssouf Fofana minutes after coming off the bench. It was Pulisic's third goal in two matches after a brace and an assist for the United States standout in Milan's victory at Udinese on Saturday.

Milan also hit the woodwork three times.

Gimenez scored his first goal in five career Coppa games. He also has six goals in 16 career domestic cup matches (Copa MX, KNVB Beker, Coppa Italia).

Before this goal with Milan on Tuesday, Gimenez had missed nine big chances this season across all competitions. With the goal he snapped a six-game scoreless streak with Milan in all competitions. His last time scoring was a brace on May 9.

Christian Pulisic scored his third goal in two outings for AC Milan on Tuesday. Photo by MATTEO BAZZI/EPA/Shutterstock

Earlier, Udinese beat Palermo 2-1 with goals from Nicolò Zaniolo and Lennon Miller; and Cagliari beat Frosinone 4-1.

Udinese will play Juventus, and Cagliari will play Napoli.

Milan and Inter Milan announced agreements Tuesday with architectural firms Foster + Partners and Manica to design a new stadium if the city council approves the sale of the San Siro to the clubs.

Milan were not seeded this season because of their eighth-place finish in Serie A last season. Bologna beat Milan in last season's Cup final and earned a seed ahead of Milan despite finishing ninth in the league.

The eighth-place finish also meant that Milan missed out on European competition for this season. So returning coach Massimiliano Allegri has labeled the Italian Cup as a major objective.

Milan opened Cup play with a 2-0 win over Bari on Aug. 17. Allegri was suspended for both Cup matches following an ugly outburst directed at the referees during the Italian Cup final as Juventus' manager in 2024 -- which cost him his job.

After dropping their opener in Serie A, the Rossoneri have won three straight in the league. Now they are on a four-match winning streak across all competitions.

Lecce are in last place in Serie A with one point from four matches.