Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde on Wednesday denied he refused to play in an unfamiliar right-back role in Tuesday's 5-0 Champions League win against Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan.

The Uruguay midfielder was reported to have refused to warm up with the other substitutes before the match and when asked to do so during the game, he stood on the touchline with his arms behind his back in apparent protest.

Real Madrid were without both recognised right-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal through injury, while head coach Xabi Alonso opted to start with Raúl Asencio in the role.

Fede Valverde has had six starts in seven league matches this season. (Photo by Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Valverde, linked with a January move to Manchester United, took to social media on Wednesday to refute claims he had refused to play.

The 27-year-old said on X: "I've read several articles that have been damaging to me. I know I've had bad matches, I'm aware of that. I'm not hiding anything, and I'm open about it.

"I'm truly sad. You can say many things about me, but under no circumstances can you say I refuse to play. I've given everything and more for this club.

"I've played through fractures and injuries, and I've never complained or asked for a break.

"I have a good relationship with the coach, which makes me feel confident in being able to tell him what position I like the most on the field, but I always, always let him know that I am available to perform anywhere, on any trip and in all matches.

"I have left my soul in this club and I will continue to do so, even if sometimes it is not enough or I am not playing as I would like, I swear on my pride that I will never give up and I will fight until the end playing wherever I am."

Valverde, who has won three LaLiga titles and the Champions League twice with Madrid, has made over 300 appearances in all competitions for the club, including six starts in their seven league matches this season.