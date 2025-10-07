Open Extended Reactions

Russell Martin was sacked after just 123 days at Rangers. Steve Welsh/PA Images via Getty Images

Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh admitted culpability for getting the appointment of Russell Martin wrong and revealed an urgent "rigorous, thoughtful recruitment process" to find a successor is already under way.

The former Southampton boss was sacked as head coach on Sunday after a 1-1 draw with Falkirk left them in the bottom half of the William Hill Premiership.

Martin only presided over one victory in seven league games in charge and needed mounted police to help escort him out of the Falkirk Stadium car park as Gers fans vented their anger.

The Ibrox club confirmed that Martin's assistant, Matt Gill, and first-team coach Mike Williamson would also be departing.

Cavenagh, who led a US-based consortium who took over Rangers in the summer, revealed his frustration as he issued an open letter on the club's official website, supported by vice-chairman Paraag Marathe.

The statement read: "Dear Supporters,

"As you have seen by now, we are making a change at Rangers and have parted ways with Russell Martin, Matt Gill and Mike Williamson with thanks for their hard work.

"When we took over the club this summer, we shared what we want to build for Rangers -- to win trophies in Scotland and be able to compete at a high level in Europe.

"We know achieving these goals will take time, but our performances and results have not been good enough.

"We know you are frustrated - we are too. We did not get this right, and it's our responsibility to fix it and get us back on track.

"A rigorous, thoughtful recruitment process is already under way, and we are treating it with the urgency it deserves.

"The two of us are deeply involved, and the evaluation will have our full attention until we are confident we have a leader with the character and skillset to deliver results.

"Moving forward, we are fully confident in our players, who possess the talent and determination to succeed.

"At the same time, a great deal of important work is progressing across the club, building out a stable leadership and football structure under Patrick (Stewart, chief executive) and Kevin's guidance, (Thelwell, sporting director) advancing detailed plans aligned with our long-term strategy, and beginning the early stages of investment planning for Ibrox.

"Your focus will rightly be what is happening on the pitch, but this work also matters, and it will help lay the foundation for success in the future.

"Change is never easy. But we are not deterred by hard work -- in fact we see a great opportunity ahead."

Rangers are 11 points behind league leaders Hearts and nine behind Old Firm rivals Celtic, whom they face in the Premier Sports Cup semifinal at Hampden Park next month.

The Light Blues have lost their first two Europa League fixtures to Genk and Sturm Graz and have six remaining.

The statement continued in a positive manner, adding: "The season is not over and we have plenty to play for in all four competitions. Together we are committed to delivering the performances and results that you can be proud of.

"Your loyalty to this club, through thick and thin, is something we do not take for granted.

"We see the effort and emotion you put into supporting Rangers, and it drives us every day. We intend to earn your trust, because we all share the same goal -- restoring success to Rangers."