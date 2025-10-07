Bahia captain Éverton Ribeiro has said he underwent surgery on Monday for thyroid cancer. The former Brazil international received the cancer diagnosis a month ago and had not spoken publicly about it until now.

Ribeiro, 36, posted a photograph where he is seen standing alongside his family in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, and wrote on Instagram: "About a month ago, I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. I had surgery today and everything went well, thank God.

"I continue my recovery, with faith, the support of my family and all of you. Thank you for every prayer and affection. Having you by my side makes all the difference."

Éverton Ribeiro was diagnosed with thyroid cancer a month ago. Alexandre Oliveira/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

Ribeiro, who has scored three goals and provided seven assists in 53 games so far this year, had started in his team's 1-0 league win against Flamengo on Sunday.

The veteran midfielder has received numerous messages of support and well wishes, including from Brazil's Football Confederation (CBF).

The CBF wrote on Instagram: "All the strength and positive energy to you, @evertonri, in your recovery. Thank you for always honoring the Brazilian National Team jersey, including at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

"We're rooting for your return to the field soon!"