Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has been appointed as Luton Town's new manager.

He replaces Matt Bloomfield, who was sacked last week with the club languishing in 11th place in League One.

They have suffered back-to-back relegations, having been a Premier League side only 18 months ago and have won just one of their last five league matches.

Wilshere's only previous senior managerial experience came during a temporary spell with Norwich last season, where he stepped in for the final two matches after Johannes Hoff Thorup's sacking.

Jack Wilshere has been appointed as Luton Town manager. Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Championship side beat Cardiff 4-2 and drew 0-0 to Middlesbrough in those two games under Wilshere but opted to appoint Liam Manning.

The 33-year-old was in charge of Arsenal under-18s between 2022 and 2024, before he was made assistant manager at Norwich under Thorup.

While at Arsenal, Wilshere helped Arsenal first team players Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri to flourish.

It is a return to Kenilworth Road for Wilshere, after he began his youth career with Luton, before moving to Arsenal.

There, he spent 17 years, including a decade with the senior team, in which he made 197 appearances and won two FA Cups.

Wilshere struggled with injuries throughout his career and went on loan to Bournemouth in 2016 after falling down the pecking order at Arsenal.

He spent two years with West Ham before joining Bournemouth permanently, ending his career at Danish side Aarhus.

Wilshere also earned 34 England caps, after making his debut aged 18 and was part of the England squad for the 2014 World Cup.

Jack Wilshere successfully managed Arsenal U18 for two years. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

After being made Luton manager, Wilshere said: "It's a huge honour and a privilege to be named Luton Town manager.

"It feels like a full-circle moment for me. I was eight when I first came to Luton as a boy, so I guess you could say it's fate that my first full-time club managerial position is at this club.

"I couldn't be more delighted to be here -- I can't wait to manage this football club.

"This club's story inspires me, built on belief, unity, and hard work.

"The club have shown incredible character on and off the pitch in recent times, and I'm honoured to lead to take the responsibility to lead this group into the future.

"There's so much of the season still to play for and I'm excited about getting to work and putting my own stamp on things, and moving this club forward in a positive direction.

"I want to give the Luton fans a team they can be proud of, and the work to do that starts today."