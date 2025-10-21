Is Dyche the best candidate to replace Postecoglou at Forest? (2:38)

Nottingham Forest have appointed Sean Dyche as their third manager of the season on a contract through to 2027 following the sacking of Ange Postecoglou, the club has announced.

Postecoglou was sacked minutes after Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Chelsea, with no wins from his eight matches in charge of the Premier League club.

He had been in the role just 39 days.

Postecoglou had replaced Nuno Espírito Santo, who left Forest in September. Dyche now becomes the latest manager to take on the Forest hot seat.

Sources told ESPN that Forest also weighed up ex-Italy manager Roberto Mancini as an option to replace Postecoglou while owner Evangelos Marinakis is also an admirer of Fulham manager Marco Silva.

However, Forest would have needed to foot a hefty compensation fee for Silva while Dyche was out of work and available.

"Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the appointment of Sean Dyche as the club's new head coach, following a thorough recruitment process led by Global Head of Football, Edu Gaspar, and Global Technical Director, George Syrianos," the club said in a statement.

"The former Forest youth player joins the club on a contract running until the summer of 2027 and will take charge of his first match on Thursday night as the Reds take on FC Porto in the Europa League.

"As a former Forest youth player who lives locally, Dyche also has a deep understanding of the values and pride of Forest and its supporters. With his character, tactical acumen and man-management skills, his appointment represents the best opportunity for a successful and competitive season across both domestic and European competitions."

Dyche has previously managed Watford, Burnley and Everton, having left them in January 2025.

He knows the club well and is expected to bring ex-Forest players and long-time assistants Ian Woan and Steve Stone with him to the City Ground.

Forest are 18th in the table and are also competing for the Europa League, having finished seventh last season.