Super Cup 2025-26: News, Schedule, Scores, Results, Points table

The 2025-26 Indian club football season kicks off with the Super Cup on October 25, with East Bengal FC taking on Dempo SC at the GMC Bambolim Stadium. This edition of the Super Cup will take place completely in Goa, and will conclude in November.
With the uncertainty surrounding the Indian Super League and the AIFF's commercial partners still ongoing, it is of no surprise that the broadcast is also an unusual one. Games at the Fatorda will be broadcast on JioHotstar, while those at Bambolim will be live-streamed on YouTube.
All 13 ISL clubs are set to participate, with Dempo SC, Gokulam Kerala and Rajasthan United joining them to make a total of 16 teams, split into four groups. The dates for the knockout stages are yet to be announced, with the group stage concluding on November 6. The Kolkota derby takes place on October 31, while defending champions FC Goa begin their campaign on October 26.
Super Cup, how to watch:
The matches will be live streamed on JioHotstar (Fatorda) and YouTube (Bambolim).
Super Cup Schedule and scores:
Group A
October 25: East Bengal FC vs Dempo SC - 4:30 PM - GMC Bambolim Stadium
October 25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM - JLN Stadium, Fatorda
October 28: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC - 4:30 PM - GMC Bambolim Stadium
October 28: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Dempo SC - 7:30 PM - JLN Stadium, Fatorda
October 31: Dempo SC vs Chennaiyin FC - 4:30 PM - GMC Bambolim Stadium
October 31: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC - 7:30 PM - JLN Stadium, Fatorda
Group B
October 26: NorthEast United FC vs Inter Kashi - 4:30 PM - GMC Bambolim Stadium
October 26: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM - JLN Stadium, Fatorda
October 29: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC - 4:30 PM - GMC Bambolim Stadium
October 29: FC Goa vs Inter Kashi - 7:30 PM - JLN Stadium, Fatorda
November 1: Inter Kashi vs Jamshedpur FC - 4:30 PM - GMC Bambolim Stadium
November 1: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM - JLN Stadium, Fatorda
Group C
October 27: Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:30 PM - GMC Bambolim Stadium
October 30: Bengaluru FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club - 7:30 PM - JLN Stadium, Fatorda
November 2: Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Punjab FC - 4:30 PM - GMC Bambolim Stadium
November 2: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Bengaluru FC - 7:30 PM - JLN Stadium, Fatorda
November 5: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club - 4:30 PM - GMC Bambolim Stadium
November 5: Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC - 7:30 PM - JLN Stadium, Fatorda
Group D
October 27: Sporting Club Delhi vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM - JLN Stadium, Fatorda
October 30: Rajasthan United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - 4:30 PM - GMC Bambolim Stadium
November 3: Kerala Blasters FC vs Sporting Club Delhi - 4:30 PM - GMC Bambolim Stadium
November 3: Rajasthan United FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM - JLN Stadium, Fatorda
November 6: Rajasthan United FC vs Sporting Club Delhi - 4:30 PM - GMC Bambolim Stadium
November 6: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - 7:30 PM - JLN Stadium, Fatorda