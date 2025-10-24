Super Cup 2025-26: News, Schedule, Scores, Results, Points table

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025-26 Indian club football season kicks off with the Super Cup on October 25, with East Bengal FC taking on Dempo SC at the GMC Bambolim Stadium. This edition of the Super Cup will take place completely in Goa, and will conclude in November.

With the uncertainty surrounding the Indian Super League and the AIFF's commercial partners still ongoing, it is of no surprise that the broadcast is also an unusual one. Games at the Fatorda will be broadcast on JioHotstar, while those at Bambolim will be live-streamed on YouTube.

All 13 ISL clubs are set to participate, with Dempo SC, Gokulam Kerala and Rajasthan United joining them to make a total of 16 teams, split into four groups. The dates for the knockout stages are yet to be announced, with the group stage concluding on November 6. The Kolkota derby takes place on October 31, while defending champions FC Goa begin their campaign on October 26.

Super Cup, how to watch:

The matches will be live streamed on JioHotstar (Fatorda) and YouTube (Bambolim).

Super Cup Schedule and scores:

Group A

Group A Rank Team Points Played Win Draw Loss GF GA GD 1 Chennaiyin FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Dempo SC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 East Bengal FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Mohun Bagan Super Giant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

October 25: East Bengal FC vs Dempo SC - 4:30 PM - GMC Bambolim Stadium

October 25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM - JLN Stadium, Fatorda

October 28: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC - 4:30 PM - GMC Bambolim Stadium

October 28: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Dempo SC - 7:30 PM - JLN Stadium, Fatorda

October 31: Dempo SC vs Chennaiyin FC - 4:30 PM - GMC Bambolim Stadium

October 31: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC - 7:30 PM - JLN Stadium, Fatorda

Group B

Group B Rank Team Points Played Win Draw Loss GF GA GD 1 FC Goa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Inter Kashi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Jamshedpur FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 NorthEast United FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

October 26: NorthEast United FC vs Inter Kashi - 4:30 PM - GMC Bambolim Stadium

October 26: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM - JLN Stadium, Fatorda

October 29: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC - 4:30 PM - GMC Bambolim Stadium

October 29: FC Goa vs Inter Kashi - 7:30 PM - JLN Stadium, Fatorda

November 1: Inter Kashi vs Jamshedpur FC - 4:30 PM - GMC Bambolim Stadium

November 1: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM - JLN Stadium, Fatorda

Group C

Rank Team Points Played Win Draw Loss GF GA GD 1 Bengaluru FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Gokulam Kerala FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Mohammedan SC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Punjab FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

October 27: Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:30 PM - GMC Bambolim Stadium

October 30: Bengaluru FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club - 7:30 PM - JLN Stadium, Fatorda

November 2: Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Punjab FC - 4:30 PM - GMC Bambolim Stadium

November 2: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Bengaluru FC - 7:30 PM - JLN Stadium, Fatorda

November 5: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club - 4:30 PM - GMC Bambolim Stadium

November 5: Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC - 7:30 PM - JLN Stadium, Fatorda

Group D

Group D Rank Team Points Played Win Draw Loss GF GA GD 1 Kerala Blasters FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Mumbai City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Rajasthan United FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Sporting Club Delhi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

October 27: Sporting Club Delhi vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM - JLN Stadium, Fatorda

October 30: Rajasthan United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - 4:30 PM - GMC Bambolim Stadium

November 3: Kerala Blasters FC vs Sporting Club Delhi - 4:30 PM - GMC Bambolim Stadium

November 3: Rajasthan United FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM - JLN Stadium, Fatorda

November 6: Rajasthan United FC vs Sporting Club Delhi - 4:30 PM - GMC Bambolim Stadium

November 6: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - 7:30 PM - JLN Stadium, Fatorda