Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann believes Liverpool's lack of stability this season could be impacting Florian Wirtz and has called on the midfielder's teammates to start converting the chances he creates.

Wirtz has struggled for form since joining the Premier League champions in a £100 million ($132m) move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

The 22-year-old has so far failed to score or assist in the top flight and endured another difficult afternoon on Sunday as Liverpool were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad.

Florian Wirtz has struggled since joining Liverpool. Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

"To be honest, the overall situation doesn't make it easy for Flo either," Nagelsmann said in a news conference on Monday.

"The whole club isn't as stable this year as it was last year. It's much harder to slip into the team now. If you look at the game against City, [Liverpool] were actually the worse team over the 90 minutes.

"So it's also difficult for Flo to make a big impact. Ultimately, the overall situation is such that he just needs a little more time, which is normal; you see that with other players who move to the Premier League too."

Nagelsmann added: "We all know what he's capable of, and it's perfectly normal for a player of his age to go through a bit of a dip in form. We can't expect him to perform at the same level for three years straight.

"Instead, we all need to support him a little bit so that he can clear his head here, and then maybe Liverpool could also help him out by scoring some of the chances he creates.

"That would be one idea, because he does not create few chances, it's just that... they somehow don't like to shoot the ball in, that's also part of the truth."