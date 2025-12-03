Marcus Rashford stay at Barcelona? Deco: 'We have time...'

Martin Ainstein travels to England to discover the story of Marcus Rashford's time at Manchester United. (4:19)

Barcelona sporting director Deco says no decision has been made on making Marcus Rashford's loan move permanent and that now is not the moment to think about it.

Rashford, 28, joined Barça on an initial season-long loan from Manchester United last summer. The deal includes an option for the LaLiga leaders to sign him outright at the end of the season for around €30 million (£26m, $35m).

The England forward has done well in Spain so far, scoring six goals and providing nine assists in 19 appearances, but Deco does not want to look too far ahead yet.

Marcus Rashford is on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

"It's not the time to make any decision regarding Rashford's future," Deco told Cadena SER on Wednesday.

"We're happy with him. He's contributing a lot to the team. In the win against Atlético Madrid on Tuesday he came on and did well again, but we have time to make a decision on him still."

While Rashford's numbers have been good for Barça, he has lost his place in the team since the November international break.

He last started for Barça in the 4-2 win at Celta Vigo on Nov. 9, supplying two assists, before missing the win over Athletic Club due to flu on Nov. 22.

He returned as a substitute against Chelsea and has also come off the bench in back-to-back LaLiga wins against Alavés and Atlético Madrid, with Raphinha, fit again, restored to the left side of Barça's attack.

Robert Lewandowski's Barça future is uncertain

Barça must also make a decision on Robert Lewandowski's future next summer.

The Poland striker, who has eight goals this season but missed a penalty in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Atlético, is out of contract in June.

"He has a contract with us for now and we have still not spoken about his future," Deco added when asked about the 37-year-old.

Deco also ruled out making any signings in January to bolster Barça's attempts to have a successful season domestically and in Europe.

"It's difficult to imagine anything happening in the winter market -- in terms of ins and outs," Deco said. "I don't think we need to sign anyone with the squad we have now."

Despite that, one player who could leave is goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen. He has not featured this season due to an injury but returned to training recently.

However, he is likely to be behind Joan García and possibly even Wojciech Szczęsny when he does return and needs regular minutes if he's to make Germany's squad for the World Cup next summer.

"Firstly, he needs to have the all-clear to return to action," Deco said. "And when he is available, it's up to the manager [Hansi Flick] to make the decision.

"Marc will come back with the intention of playing and he could be first, second or third choice goalkeeper. We will see. He has a contract with Barça; that is what is clear."