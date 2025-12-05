Open Extended Reactions

Lingard will depart the K-League side at the end of the month upon the expiration of his contract. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Jesse Lingard will leave the K-League side FC Seoul at the end of the 2025 season later this month, both player and club have confirmed.

The former England midfielder, 32, is set to make his final appearance for the side in their AFC Champions League Elite match against Melbourne City next week -- with his deal officially expiring at the end of December.

Lingard joined FC Seoul in February 2024 on a two-year contract after seven months without a club, having been released Nottingham Forest the year before.

"This wasn't an easy decision," Lingard said in a statement on Instagram.

"My time in South Korea has been unbelievable -- the football, the atmosphere, and the passion around this club have been top-class. The love, support and the appreciation you have shown towards me for these last 2 years has been truly amazing."

"Playing football here has been an unforgettable experience and one I will always value."