Jürgen Klinsmann: England 'scared of themselves' in major finals

Former Germany manager Jürgen Klinsmann believes England have an in-built fear of winning major trophies.

Sir Gareth Southgate's side twice came agonisingly close to winning the European Championship in 2021 and 2024, but lost in the final to Italy and Spain respectively on each occasion.

There were moments in both games where victory was in their grasp, but Klinsmann says there is an innate instinct to retreat.

"There's something in the decisive moment, like the Euro finals, that makes them scared of themselves, because once they get in close to actually win their final, being right there, there's something that triggers in their brain saying, 'Oh, no, we cannot do it'," the former Tottenham striker told the Men in Blazers podcast.