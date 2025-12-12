Pep Guardiola skips Man City news conference with personal issue - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is set to miss his usual Friday news conference, sources have told ESPN, with assistant coach Kolo Touré taking over media duties ahead of the Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Guardiola was due to speak at the City Football Academy on Friday afternoon as he does most weeks.

However, sources have confirmed that the 54-year-old will not address reporters and will be replaced by Touré.

Sources have told ESPN that Guardiola is attending to a personal matter but is expected to be on the touchline for City's game at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

