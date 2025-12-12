Real Madrid face up to 12 players out; Kylian Mbappé doubtful

Alex Kirkland and the ESPN FC crew discuss who they think could replace Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid. (1:21)

Real Madrid could have up to 12 absences for Sunday's LaLiga clash with Alavés, while Xabi Alonso still has injury concerns over Kylian Mbappé, who returned to training on Friday.

Mbappé already missed Wednesday's Champions League defeat against Manchester City after feeling discomfort in his knee during last Sunday's match against Celta at the Bernabéu. He also has a broken finger.

A source told ESPN that Mbappé's presence against Alavés seems unlikely, but he is not yet ruled out. The France forward has not trained with the group in recent days.

Kylian Mbappé is doubtful to face Alavés in LaLiga on Sunday. Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Sources told ESPN that he has a chance to travel to Vitoria should his knee improve.

Madrid will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Éder Militão this weekend due to injury, while Álvaro Carreras and Fran García are suspended.

It means that Alonso will not be able to field any full-backs from the first team in Vitoria, and the call-up for homegrown teeanger Víctor Valdepeñas is expected.

Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde, Antonio Rüdiger and Dean Huijsen are also doubtful to face Alavés.

Sunday could prove decisive for Xabi Alonso, who is under pressure at Madrid as his side trail Barcelona by four points in LaLiga.

Madrid have just one win in their last five league games.