Barcelona supporting Ronald Araujo 'step by step' in return

Hansi Flick said Barcelona will continue to support Ronald Araújo after the defender netted against Albacete in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday in his first start for the club since returning from a mental health break

Araújo headed home Barça's second goal as they secured a 2-1 win at the second division side, which knocked Real Madrid out in the previous round, to book their place in the semifinal.

"For him, it's step by step, this is the most important thing," Flick said in the post game news conference about Araújo's progress since returning to training last month. "He scored also a very important goal for us tonight. I think it could help him to get more confidence, to believe in himself more. This is what we need and what he needs.

"We support him and we help him. He's doing good. Of course, at the end you saw he's also exhausted, but it's like that."

Araújo requested time off to deal with mental health issues at the end of November. During his time away from the game, he visited spiritual sites in Jerusalem and Bethlehem and went back to his native Uruguay.

Since returning to training in January, he had made four substitute appearances for Barça, but Tuesday's start was his first of the year.

In acknowledgement of Flick's support during what has been a difficult period personally, he ran to the bench after scoring against Albacete to embrace his manager.

"I am really happy," Araújo told reporters after the game. "The goal is dedicated to God, but I also made a gesture to my wife and then went to hug [Flick] -- he has ensured I have come back well.

"I am grateful for the support I have received from the coach and my teammates. I am feeling better all the time."

Araújo's goal looked to have sealed a comfortable win for Barça after Lamine Yamal's opener, but a late Javi Moreno header set up an uncomfortable finale for the LaLiga leaders.

It took a Gerard Martín header off the line to ensure Albacete did not take the tie to extra time, leaving Flick once again lamenting his team's finishing, as was also the case after Saturday's win at Elche.

"It was a tough match at the end, really hard," Flick added. "We could have made it much easier because we had control in the first half and for large parts of the second.

"We create a lot of chances. We have to finish much better, with more conviction. At the end it was tight, but we deserved this.

"We have played Wednesday, Saturday and now Tuesday. I am proud of the fight from the team. You have to win cup games and we did. We are in the semifinal."

Barcelona host Mallorca in LaLiga on Saturday.