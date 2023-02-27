        <
        >

          How to watch PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational on ESPN+

          Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida, is the location for the PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
          10:27 PM GMT
          • ESPN

          The 2023 PGA Tour continues with the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which begins Thursday. It will take place at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, a par-72 course in Orlando, Florida. The tournament is an elevated PGA Tour event, meaning the purse is $20 million.

          Because of the Arnold Palmer Invitational's designated status, top golfers including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth will participate. Scheffler is seeking to win the tournament for a second straight year.

          Get ESPN+ here | Download the app | WatchESPN

          There are four feeds available to watch:

          • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

          • Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.

          • Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

          • Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

          Here's how you can watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational:

          All times ET

          Thursday

          Main feed

          7 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 2, 6, 14 and 17)

          7:15 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured groups

          7:45 a.m. | Watch here

          Marquee group

          8 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 1

          2 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          2 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 6)

          2 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 17)

          2 p.m. | Watch here

          Friday

          Main feed

          7 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 2, 6, 14 and 17)

          7:15 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured groups

          7:45 a.m. | Watch here

          Marquee group

          8 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 1

          2 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          2 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 6)

          2 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 17)

          2 p.m. | Watch here

          Saturday

          Main feed

          7:30 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 2, 6, 14 and 17)

          7:45 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured groups

          8:15 a.m. | Watch here

          Marquee group

          8:30 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 1

          12:30 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          12:30 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 14)

          12:30 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 17)

          12:30 p.m. | Watch here

          Sunday

          Main feed

          7:30 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 2, 6, 14 and 17)

          7:45 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured groups

          8:15 a.m. | Watch here

          Marquee group

          8:30 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 1

          12:30 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          12:30 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 14)

          12:30 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 17)

          12:30 p.m. | Watch here