How to watch PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational on ESPN+

The 2023 PGA Tour continues with the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which begins Thursday. It will take place at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, a par-72 course in Orlando, Florida. The tournament is an elevated PGA Tour event, meaning the purse is $20 million.
Because of the Arnold Palmer Invitational's designated status, top golfers including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth will participate. Scheffler is seeking to win the tournament for a second straight year.
Get ESPN+ here | Download the app | WatchESPN
There are four feeds available to watch:
Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.
Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.
Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.
Here's how you can watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational:
All times ET
Thursday
Main feed
7 a.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 2, 6, 14 and 17)
7:15 a.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
7:45 a.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
8 a.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 6)
2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
2 p.m. | Watch here
Friday
Main feed
7 a.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 2, 6, 14 and 17)
7:15 a.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
7:45 a.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
8 a.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 6)
2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
2 p.m. | Watch here
Saturday
Main feed
7:30 a.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 2, 6, 14 and 17)
7:45 a.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
8:15 a.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
8:30 a.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
12:30 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
12:30 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 14)
12:30 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
12:30 p.m. | Watch here
Sunday
Main feed
7:30 a.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 2, 6, 14 and 17)
7:45 a.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
8:15 a.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
8:30 a.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
12:30 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
12:30 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 14)
12:30 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
12:30 p.m. | Watch here